Meade books Dettori as ‘Eagle’ looks to soar in Irish Derby

You have to go back to 1994 for Frankie Dettori’s sole Irish Derby triumph but the flamboyant Italian jockey is on the hunt for another Classic victory aboard Lone Eagle at the Curragh this Saturday.

It’s 27 years since Balanchine obliged under Dettori in the blue of Godolphin but the 50-year-old’s thirst for success hasn’t dimmed one bit since then with English 1,000 Guineas and Epsom Oaks wins already under his belt this season.

With Lone Eagle’s regular pilot Silvestre de Sousa required to ride for King Power Racing at Newcastle on Saturday, Dettori is a capable deputy on Martyn Meade’s charge following his impressive Listed success at Goodwood last month.

“Frankie was on straight away to ride him which we thought was significant as there are a number of good races in Britain this weekend,” Meade told the Racing Post. “We’ve had some good success together before and he’s a great man to have on your side.”

Lone Eagle was an Epsom Derby possibility before a dirty scope ruled the Galileo colt out but the Manton trainer believes it may be a blessing in disguise for the 15/2 chance.

“We’re all set to go to Ireland and he’s in fine form. He had a bit of mucus in his scope before Epsom so we didn’t run there but that didn’t come to anything and he’s really well at home,” Meade added.

“The Irish Derby will be a better place for him anyway as it’s a more conventional track and he’s not a horse who’s going to have a burst of speed you need to win the Derby. The softer the ground the better for him although he’s versatile and we don’t have any concerns on that front.”

Meanwhile, Bolshoi Ballet is not among the 17 big-race contenders but Aidan O’Brien expects him to be back in training soon after suffering a cut to his hind leg early on when disappointing as favourite for the Epsom showpiece earlier this month.

“He’s back cantering again. Obviously this weekend will come too quick, but he is cantering now. I was thinking if we get through next week without a hiccup, then maybe we can start looking for a race for him after that. Once we get him back up to full work, which will probably be early to middle of next week, then we can start looking,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien’s brilliant filly Love is also in line for a rematch of her epic Royal Ascot clash with James Fanshawe’s Audarya with the pair headlining 29 possibles for next month’s Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.