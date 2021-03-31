McNally eyeing Aintree raid with Dreal Deal

Dreal Deal, ridden by Denis O'Regan, on the way to winning The Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown in January. Photo: Caroline Norris

Dreal Deal is edging towards full fitness with trainer Ronan McNally revealing that his stable star is likely to head to Aintree despite holding Grade Two engagements at Fairyhouse this weekend.

Dreal Deal made a sensational rise through the handicap ranks before notching his sixth successive win when landing the Grade Two Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown in January to earn a shot at the Cheltenham Festival.

That never materialised as McNally’s small yard battled with aspergillosis, but the Armagh trainer believes that the six-year-old is reaching top gear once again with Aintree firmly in his sights.

“He’s not 100pc quite yet, but he’s getting there. If we go to Fairyhouse, he’d have a Grade Two penalty, so I’ll probably aim for Aintree because it will give us more time as well,” McNally said.

“He’s entered in all the Grade Ones. Aintree is sharp enough, so I would be looking at the two-four and three-miler but I wouldn’t discount the two-miler. His form over two miles is very good, so we’ll have a look and see what is the weakest race. There weren’t many runners at Cheltenham in the novice races, and those that ran had hard races.

“I think we’ll run in the weakest race if I’m honest. It was a shame to miss Cheltenham but we wouldn’t have beaten Appreciate It, so second would have been the best we could hope for. It might not have done us any harm not going, and it gives us a fighting chance for Aintree.”

Troytown Chase winner The Jam Man is also a possible contender for the Aintree Grand National on Saturday week but McNally insists that “he’s just not quite there yet either” with a decision to made on his participation closer to race day.

Meanwhile, Paul Nolan is keeping his “options open” for Latest Exhibition this weekend with the eight-year-old set to run in either the Grade One Underwriting Exchange Novice Chase at Fairyhouse on Sunday or the Irish National the following day at the Meath track.

Should connections opt for the former, a duel with Willie Mullins’ Energumene could be in store after the unbeaten chaser missed Cheltenham due to a minor setback.

