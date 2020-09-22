McGuinness springs a surprise

Ado McGuinness has made a habit of landing lucrative handicaps and the Dublin trainer struck gold once again when Politicise (25/1) sprung a big surprise in the Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Handicap Hurdle at Listowel yesterday.

It was a rare winner over jumps for the Lusk handler with Politicise - carrying the same colours as his smart Flat performer Saltonstall - running out a decisive winner by three lengths having taken it up at the last hurdle under Darragh O'Keeffe.

"We won it back in '04 with Victram so a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then," McGuinness's assistant Stephen Thorne said. "This is the pot we wanted after running a cracker in a Galway novice hurdle. He is a lovely dual-purpose horse and we'll give him a break and go back novice chasing next year. We'll look for a Flat pot next."

It was a day of upsets at the Kerry track with local rider Kevin Brouder guiding Eoin McCarthy's 125/1 chance Le Figaro Faoudel to victory in a maiden hurdle, while Rodger Sweeney's Whereyounow (12/1) landed a handicap hurdle and another Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy took the opener aboard Gordon Elliott's Felicidad (5/1).

Yesterday was the first day since racing was halted in March where 'fully-fledged' owners were allowed to attend with just over 80 taking up the opportunity to race between Listowel and a Flat card at Fairyhouse.

However, Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) is recommending that owners living in Dublin do not to go racing while the capital remains under Level 3 restrictions due to Covid-19.

The feature contest at today's Listowel's Harvest Festival is the Listed Edmund & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes (4.30) where Jessica Harrington's Njord is forced to give away weight all around.

Njord was just touched off in two big handicaps at the Galway Festival before a close fifth in the Irish Cambridgeshire and makes the step up to this grade for the first time, although his hefty burden could hold him back.

The one of most interest is Denis Hogan's Dalvey. Having been given a mid-season break after his third in a Dundalk Group Three in July, the progressive three-year-old is open to more improvement under Joe Doyle.

The Dansili gelding, a cheap purchase by owner James McAuley earlier this year, didn't make the track as a juvenile but has made rapid strides in four starts this season and an open renewal may go the way of the in-form Tipperary trainer.

Irish Independent