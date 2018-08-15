McCreery's 'Amber' can show true colours in Gowran return

Liquid Amber returns to action for the first time since the English 1,000 Guineas in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Hurry Harriet Stakes at Gowran this evening.

The Willie McCreery-trained filly landed a Group Three last season and reappeared in the Newmarket Classic.

She finished mid-division there and has not been seen since, but connections believe she is ready to show her true colours in the Listed race, which has attracted 14 runners.

Owned by the Niarchos family, who are on the crest of a wave this season thanks to Alpha Centauri and Study Of Man, Liquid Amber holds an entry in the Blandford Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend. "She ran flat in the Guineas and just wasn't sparkling for a while after it but she's now back in form," said racing manager Alan Cooper.

"She will have a visor on for the first time. She was so impressive in winning her Group Three and has a lot of ability.

"She was a bit flat but Willie is now very happy with her. She hasn't run since May and she's drawn quite wide but hopefully she runs a good race.

"The Guineas has worked out well with Laurens and Wild Illusion and she was far from disgraced."

Aidan O'Brien runs Curly, Hence and Broadway, with Joseph O'Brien represented by Damselfly and Dynabee.

Willie Mullins' Royal Ascot winner Lagostovegas and the Dermot Weld-trained Bella Estrella are other major contenders, while Archie Watson's Snowy Winter is the sole British-trained runner.

Whirling Dervish could continue Jessica Harrington's golden summer with a big run in the McEnery Cup Handicap.

The lightly-raced colt shed his maiden tag at Tipperary in October and has put in two solid efforts this campaign.

Harrington's newcomer Trethias catches the eye in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden from a low draw and with a Group One Moyglare Stakes entry.

Moons Of Jupiter is an interesting recruit for Harrington in a competitive Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap having won a maiden in Chantilly for Andre Fabre last year.

Irish Independent