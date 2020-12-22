McConnell keen to Make Good with Challow Hurdle plan

John McConnell enjoyed a breakthrough weekend as a trainer at Cheltenham earlier this month and he could be making the trip across the Irish Sea once again over the Christmas period with Grade Two Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Make Good.

While travel restrictions could yet deny him amid the latest Covid-19 outbreak in the UK, the Grade One Challow Hurdle at Newbury a week from today is just one option which is taking the Meath trainer's fancy for Make Good after delivering a career-best at the Cotswolds.

The dual purpose five-year-old, snapped up for just over €15,000 last year at Goffs' horses-in-training sale, has been a revelation over hurdles this season and he could yet make a hat-trick bid when stepping up to the highest level next week.

"I'm thinking about running Make Good in the Challow Hurdle at Newbury. He's rated 144 over there now so where do you go with him? He's taken the trip to Cheltenham well," McConnell said.

"He's very professional and it didn't take anything out of him, he's a little trooper. If he doesn't go to Newbury, he could go for the Pertemps Qualifier in Leopardstown. We don't have to run at Christmas, though.

"We might wait for the 2m 6f Grade One at the Dublin Racing Festival (in early February) and there is also a stayers' novice hurdle at the Trials weekend in Musselburgh in February. There is loads of different options for him."

Some Neck also caused a huge shock when landing the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at the International meeting under Ben Harvey and McConnell insists that his target is a date with the big boys over the cross country fences at the Cheltenham Festival next March.

Irish Independent