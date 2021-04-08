McConnell hopeful Some Neck makes National cut

John McConnell faces an anxious wait to discover if Some Neck is guaranteed a run in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Some Neck is number 42 in the handicap and needs two horses above him to come out at the 48-hour final declaration stage at 10am this morning if he is to make the top 40.

The next four in the handicap for Saturday’s big race will be named as reserves, to replace any non-runners announced by 1pm tomorrow.

Blaklion is currently number 41 in the list following the five-day confirmation stage, with Welsh Grand National winner Secret Reprieve 43 and Kauto Riko 44.

McConnell is listening out intently for all the latest indications as to any last-minute absentees. Some Neck was third to Tiger Roll in the cross-country chase at Cheltenham on his latest start, and his County Meath trainer reports the 10-year-old to have taken the race very well.

“We’re delighted with him,” said McConnell. “He came out of Cheltenham very well, so we’re looking forward to it if we do get in.

“Simon Torrens rides him. He rides a lot for me and he’s schooled him.”

Owner JP McManus is set to field seven runners in the big race – with connections still to finalise a jockey for only Anibale Fly.

Trained by Tony Martin, whoever is chosen for Anibale Fly could be in for some thrill at Aintree on Saturday, given he has finished fourth and fifth in the race, as well as being placed twice in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

All other jockeys have been finalised, though, with McManus’ racing manager Frank Berry filling in the gaps.

“Mark Walsh will ride Any Second Now, Richie McLernon rides Kimberlite Candy, Derek O’Connor probably rides Ok Corral because he’s won on him a couple of times,” said Berry.

“Rachael (Blackmore) rides Minella Times for Henry (de Bromhead). The Long Mile runs, and Luke Dempsey will ride him. Tom Bellamy is on Canelo for Alan King.

“We haven’t sorted one out for Anibale Fly yet. He hasn’t shown much of late, but Tony is very happy with him, and hopefully he’s going there in good form.”

PA Media