Mark Walford-trained gelding Into Overdrive can continue winning streak at Newcastle

Racegoers were left disappointed last week when Nicky Henderson controversially withdrew Constitution Hill from the Ascot Hurdle, stating the ground was too fast.

In the end, the ground report was listed as ‘Good’ for that race which should have been safe enough, and while each trainer and owner must keep the best interests of their horse in mind, I’m definitely not a fan of wrapping up animals in cotton wool.

The sport needs its stars, and for it to thrive, the racing public needs to see those stars – but in British National Hunt racing at least, we’ve become used to seeing very small fields and lots of non-runners, which is a worry for the sport. In fairness to Henderson, he said Constitution Hill will run instead in today’s Grade One Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle (2.10), taking on stablemate Epatante – so all going well, the northern fixture should get a boost in attendance.

Just like last week, I’ve no plans on having a bet in this five-runner race with Constitution as short as 2/7 at the time of writing, but this is the type of event that can be enjoyed without a financial interest.

Constitution Hill’s performances as a novice have been astounding, and he’s one of the most exciting horses to come along in years, so let’s just hope all goes to plan and he lives up to the hype this season.

I will have one bet at Newcastle, where Into Overdrive should be able to get the better of L’Homme Presse in the Betfair Exchange Rehearsal Handicap Chase (3.25).

L’Homme Presse was also a non-runner at Ascot last week, and although very talented, the Cheltenham Festival winner finished off last season with a loss at Aintree, so I want to see more from him before I’d back him at short odds. Rated 164, I also think a 12st weight burden here looks hefty.

Into Overdrive doesn’t have the same high level of form in the book, but the Mark Walford-trained gelding has been cleaning up in handicaps, completing a four-timer when rated 132 last month at Wetherby.

He’s up 6lbs to 138 for today, but he’s still at the bottom of the weights here with 10st 2lbs and has got every chance at 4/1 in a nine-runner field.

At Newbury, the feature race is the 16-runner Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase (3.05), where Le Milos is tipped for the Skelton team at 7/1 or thereabouts. He’ll carry a 4lb penalty for an impressive win at Bangor earlier this month, but he’s due to go up in the weights, so overall, he’s well-treated and arrives in good form.

That Bangor race was his first for Dan Skelton, but he won quite a few over timber and fences for his previous trainer, Tim Vaughan, and still aged seven, I reckon he’s one to keep onside around these weights.

Speaking of in-form horses, Paul Nicholls’ McFabulous looks overpriced around 7/4 with just three runners going to post for the Grade Two Coral John Francome Novices’ Chase (12.45 Newbury).

When I looked at this race yesterday, I was tempted to back the favourite, Thyme Hill, which made a winning debut over fences at Exeter.

Then in the afternoon, Nicholls withdrew his other entry, Gelino Bello, due to the drying ground, so the price of Thyme Hill was cut to 8/15. That seems very skinny, considering he was often unreliable over hurdles.

McFabulous was pulled up on his chase debut, but Harry Cobden said he lost a shoe, so he has excuses. He made amends when winning a novice chase in good style at Exeter recently, and almost certainly has improvement to come as he gains experience over the bigger obstacles.

In the Coral Bet Bundles Intermediate Handicap Hurdle (2.30 Newbury), another Nicholls runner, Grivetana, gets the nod and was priced at 12/1 yesterday evening.

A promising four-year-old, the filly raced well when runner-up in a handicap 23 days ago off today’s rating of 121, and her trainer has reported that she has improved a lot at home since.

If you’re looking for an each-way chance at big odds, consider backing Imphal, which I’m surprised to see as high as 33/1 in the early markets for the Coral Racing Club Handicap Hurdle (1.55 Newbury).

Trained by Gary Moore, he was runner-up off 1lb lower than today’s 117, albeit in April. Having won four of his last eight races, I reckon he’s been overlooked by punters.