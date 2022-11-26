| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mark Walford-trained gelding Into Overdrive can continue winning streak at Newcastle

Champ ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr. on their way to winning the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury yesterday. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire Expand
Into Overdrive and Jamie Hamilton have a good chance of success at Newcastle today Expand

Close

Champ ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr. on their way to winning the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury yesterday. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

Champ ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr. on their way to winning the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury yesterday. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

Into Overdrive and Jamie Hamilton have a good chance of success at Newcastle today

Into Overdrive and Jamie Hamilton have a good chance of success at Newcastle today

/

Champ ridden by Jonjo O'Neill Jr. on their way to winning the Coral Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury yesterday. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire

Wayne Bailey

Racegoers were left disappointed last week when Nicky Henderson controversially withdrew Constitution Hill from the Ascot Hurdle, stating the ground was too fast.

In the end, the ground report was listed as ‘Good’ for that race which should have been safe enough, and while each trainer and owner must keep the best interests of their horse in mind, I’m definitely not a fan of wrapping up animals in cotton wool.

Most Watched

Privacy