Magnificent Metier looks real deal

Harry FRY saddled his first Grade 1 winner from his new yard and looked to have found a new stable star to take over the baton from Unowhatimeanharry when Metier ran out an impressive winner of the Unibet Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown yesterday.

Formerly trained in Ireland on the Flat, where he won a Gowran maiden in 2019, the son of Mastercraftsman was bought that year with a view to a juvenile hurdling campaign.

But it was not just happening for him so Fry and owner Gary Stevens decided to wait to run him on the Flat turf last spring, a plan thwarted by lockdown.

However, as is often the case, it appears to have worked out for the better and, now five and physically more mature, Metier looks like the real deal as a hurdler after he made it three wins from three starts over hurdles and seemed to be in a different class to a useful looking Tolworth field, coming home 10 lengths clear of Shakem Up'arry.

"He comes alive on the racecourse," said Fry afterwards. "And it helped not having to make his own running today. Races rarely go that smoothly, he turned in with a double handful. He relishes those conditions and I wouldn't be in too much of a rush to run him on good ground because of his rounded action.

"It took Gary 12 months to see him run but his patience is paying off. It's our first Grade 1 from our new yard, Higher Crockermoor, which is great.

"I thought he might be one for the Betfair Hurdle (at Newbury next month) but we've gone about it the wrong way by winning a Grade 1 by 10 lengths. He's the highest class horse we've ever had off the Flat."

Metier may be the future but there did not look anything too past about the teenage Seeyouatmidnight, who made the trip down from the Borders worthwhile when running out a popular winner of the Unibet Veterans's Handicap Chase Final.

It is not often that both the jockey and the horse have been retired but that was the case with the 13-year-old and Ryan Mania, who quit racing after winning the Grand National on Aurora's Encore to hunt a pack of hounds. The pair were never out of the first two throughout the race before beating Crosspark by a length.

Trainer Sandy Thomson has already pulled one rabbit out of the hat this season, getting Yorkhill to win the Rehearsal Chase at 66-1. This was another with his old stable star and, he hopes, Bellshill in the Grand National will be a third.

Seeyouatmidnight has always been plagued by suspensory problems and after finishing 11th to Tiger Roll in the 2018 Grand National following a nightmare of missed prep races because of the weather, his owners gave him back to the trainer when vets said he would no longer stand training.

"There have been nights when I've gone into his stable, felt his legs and thought it's all over," the trainer said. "This has given us immense pleasure, as with any race he's won - he's given us so many great days."

