Magical takes Gold Cup win in her stride

Magical proved a cut above her rivals as she added another Group One win to her tally in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh yesterday.

Winner of the race last year in its usual early-season spot, Magical had impressed on her first outing of the campaign in the Pretty Polly Stakes and was sent off the 2/9 favourite.

Aidan O'Brien decided to skip a clash with Enable in Saturday's King George in favour of keeping Magical closer to home and she enjoyed little more than an exercise gallop.

Ridden for just the second time by Wayne Lordan, who took the mount in the 2018 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe when she was unplaced behind her old nemesis Enable, the jockey kept the tactics simple.

After taking an early lead, Lordan pressed the button with three furlongs to run and nothing could go with her. Stablemate Sir Dragonet stayed on from the rear to claim second, with last year's Irish St Leger winner Search For A Song making late gains into third.

Magical won by an eased-down two-and-a-quarter lengths, with a further two lengths back to third.

Lordan said: "That was nice, it was a treat to get the ride on a filly like her.

"She jumped and she bowled away, she has a big, easy action. When I got down at the three, I was able to start stretching them. I thought in the last half-furlong she wasn't even killing herself. She's a top-class filly and I'm just delighted to get the ride on her.

"I wouldn't have a clue where she goes now, I was just lucky enough to get to sit on her. That's Aidan's decision."

In Germany, Joseph O'Brien's progressive Patrick Sarsfield had to settle for third behind Barney Roy in the Group One Grosser Dallmayr-Preis - Bayerisches Zuchtrennen at Munich.

Now a six-year-old, he won the St James's Palace Stakes in his younger days for Richard Hannon but following a failed spell at stud, he was gelded and sent to Charlie Appleby.

As the field turned into the straight, stablemate Spotify was better positioned in second with Barney Roy last and being ridden vigorously by William Buick.

But Barney Roy began to respond and while Patrick Sarsfield briefly looked like hitting the front, Buick's mount hit top gear. Quest The Moon pushed him all the way, but Barney Roy held on by a neck with Patrick Sarsfield in third.

