Magic Wand finally breaks Group One duck and Aidan O'Brien's filly will stay in training for next seasonhael verney

Magic Wand finally landed Group One glory at the 17th attempt when Aidan O'Brien's filly bounced back from disappointment in the Melbourne Cup four days ago to bag the Mackinnon Stakes at Flemington this morning.

Magic Wand finally landed Group One glory at the 17th attempt when Aidan O'Brien's filly bounced back from disappointment in the Melbourne Cup four days ago to bag the Mackinnon Stakes at Flemington this morning.

So long the bridesmaid with six second-placed finishes at the highest level, Magic Wand (4/1) broke her duck in good style to collect a cheque for just over €750,000 having travelled far and wide around the globe chasing Group One success.

O'Brien had no luck with Il Paradiso in a chaotic finish to the Melbourne Cup but he finished the Spring Carnival in style as Ryan Moore completed an Irish double having earlier scored aboard True Self (11/10 favourite) for Willie Mullins.

True Self will be rewarded by staying in training next season with travelling foreman TJ Comerford revealing that it was a no-brainer to turn the four-year-old out again so quickly after the Cup.

"She's very good, that's her third run now and that's the best ground that she's got since she came here. She really, really wants top of the ground. She ran very well to finish fourth in the Cox Plate," Comerford said.

"She ran a good race in the Melbourne Cup as well, it was a good piece of work. It was great that she won today but we did all fancy her. She's a good mare and she showed it there. It wasn't unexpected.

"A lot of people would mind her for another couple of weeks after the Cup but when horses are well, they're well. She's telling you that she's ready to run. Aidan is going to keep her in training next year and you never know, she might come back again. She's getting better."

It was just rewards for the endeavour of Kilkenny native Comerford – the Castlecomer man has been working for O'Brien since 1997 – while Moore displayed his class in the saddle yet again with another masterful ride.

"She's a fabulous mare, she hasn't won many but she's been in top company all her life and she ran a very good race in the Cox Plate. To back up a few days after the Melbourne Cup shows her best quality, she's very genuine," Moore said.

"She needs fast ground, she's had terrible luck. She went to Florida (Pegasus World Cup) in January and it rained, she came down here and it rained, Royal Ascot it rained. She just needs fast ground and everything was right for her today."

Online Editors