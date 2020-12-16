Magic Of Light eyes Newbury hat-trick before National repeat

Magic of Light is on course for another tilt at the Aintree Grand National (stock photo)

Magic of Light is on course for another tilt at the Aintree Grand National - she was runner-up in the 2019 renewal - but Jessica Harrington is first eyeing a hat-trick in the Listed Pertemps Network Mares' Chase at Newbury today.

The nine-year-old has made hay across the Irish Sea in recent years and having blown away some cobwebs when fourth over hurdles at Punchestown last month, Harrington is expecting another bold show from Robbie Power's mount.

"She's going for the hat-trick and has travelled over great. I just don't want too much rain, that's my only worry. The ground was heavy for her comeback run at Punchestown, but it was grand. The Grand National is the plan again, all being well," she said.

Magic Of Light faces just two rivals as Irish raiders look for more English success after Denis Hogan was back with a winner as a jockey/trainer yesterday when Paddy The Wire (4/1) struck in the bumper at Catterick.

Hogan had retired from the saddle at Galway in July before returning at Ayr on Monday when second aboard Grozni and he went one better yesterday when scoring by half a length in the Make A Challenge colours of his father Martin.

Fourth on his bumper debut at Limerick, the 4/1 shot got a patient ride from his trainer . "I think a lot of people were surprised to see me jocked up at Ayr and Catterick today, and I didn't want to make a big deal out of it," Hogan said. "I suppose I've missed riding."

"Since I stopped I've been doing a lot of running and keeping fit - for the last couple of years riding has been more of a hobby for me than anything. Training has been No 1, and getting on board one or two was a bonus."

And Hogan has not ruled out riding again before the year's out.

