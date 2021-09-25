Luxembourg can maintain O’Brien’s Beresford brilliance

A scroll back through the roll of honour for today’s Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes (2.30) at the Curragh reveals the astonishing stranglehold which Aidan O’Brien has had on the Group Two contest.

The records which O’Brien continues to amass in many of the sport’s most coveted races is nothing short of extraordinary and the 23-time Irish champion Flat trainer has monopolised this €100,000 prize, winning each of the last 10 runnings.

No trainer has been able to wrestle away superiority from him in the past decade with subsequent Classic winners like Saxon Warrior and Capri among the seven favourites to have obliged and he has another leading chance in the shape of Luxembourg.

The Camelot colt was thrown in against some smart rivals on his debut at Killarney in July, but he was quickly tipped to have a bright future after winning readily with Ger Lyons’ Tuwaiq, which re-opposes, two-and-a-quarter lengths behind in second.

Seamie Heffernan’s mount will take some stopping as O’Brien eyes his 21st triumph in this contest with son Donnacha the most likely to throw down the gauntlet to him through impressive Galway winner Swan Bay.

Read More

The son of Australia was just touched off at the Curragh on his debut before taking a significant step forward at Ballybrit to come home alone so Shane Crosse’s mount is respected.

His father’s impeccable record must inform any selection, though, and Luxembourg should improve plenty from his sole outing 73 days ago. That should be more than enough to prevail, and he could well be a genuine Classic contender by this afternoon.

Three of the last four renewals of the Group Three Renaissance Stakes (4.10) have been landed by British raiders and Art Power looks set to be the warm-order favourite as Tim Easterby sends over the four-year-old in search of the €50,000 pot.

The Dark Angel colt has been ultra-consistent in Group One sprints like the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, the July Cup and the Betfair Sprint Stakes this season so he deserves to be market leader, but there is little value at any price less than 6/4.

The unexposed Twilight Spinner is preferred as Joseph O’Brien’s three-year-old could be anything based on her scintillating Listed romp at Haydock in May when in the hands of David O’Meara.

O’Meara believed that “she could go to the very top” and it’ll be intriguing to see how she performs on her first start for the brilliant Kilkenny trainer given that she has just three career starts under her belt.

There’s no doubting the headline act in the Group Three Raa Atoll Loughbrown Stakes (3.35) at the Kildare track tomorrow as dual Irish St Leger winner Search For A Song drops down in class having failed in her Classic hat-trick mission earlier this month.

Race conditions are not in her favour, though, as the five-year-old must concede 7lbs to Aidan O’Brien’s The Mediterranean despite being rated 1lb inferior to him and that could make all the difference.

Search For A Song never landed a blow when well beaten by Sonnyboyliston last time out in the Irish Leger whereas The Mediterranean ran a career-best when third behind Hurricane Lane in the English St Leger and the Galileo colt is preferred in the two-mile stamina test.

The Curragh is also the place to be as the fillies get their time to shine in the Group Three Weld Park Stakes (2.30) where Joseph O’Brien’s Albula looks poised to score at this shorter trip having been just touched off in a similar contest here last month.