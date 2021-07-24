Love as good as ever ahead of the King George

Love can take her Group One tally to six in today's King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

When a very successful three-year-old stays in training and returns the following year, we all hope they are just as good, if not better. However, quite often they go backwards and it can be a tricky decision as to whether to back them or not on their first run back.

Having won the Guineas and Oaks last term, Aidan O’Brien’s Love was sent off the 11/10 favourite in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot after a 300-day break, and she battled hard to see off Audarya and prove she’s still top class. So far, so good, as a four-year-old, and she’s now 5/1 in places for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Whether or not she’s improved on last season is unclear after just one race, but she certainly seems to have retained her ability. That success sets her up really nicely for today’s Group One King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot (3.35), priced 13/8 in the early markets.

She’s obviously kept well over the winter and has grown a bit, and I can’t see any reason she should be opposed this afternoon under Ryan Moore.

The big danger, obviously, is the surprise 16/1 winner of the Derby, Adayar. Before that race, he’d only won a maiden and had failed to win a Listed event in May, and while his Derby win was no fluke and well deserved, the pressure is now on for a follow-up. However, I reckon Love’s experience in the big races should give her the edge.

Lone Eagle, Mishriff and Wonderful Tonight are not without a chance, making it an exciting renweal, while outsider Broome makes up the six-runner field.

For those looking for a bet at a decent price, Matthew Flinders is an interesting option around 6/1 for the Moet & Chandon International Stakes Heritage Handicap (3.0 Ascot).

Racing off his old mark of 98, he’s due to go up 10lb in the handicap so looks to be on a nice rating, and while he hasn’t won a race in five attempts since landing a handicap at Doncaster off 92 last September, he wasn’t disgraced when runner-up to Safe Voyage in a Listed race at Chester last time out a couple of weeks ago.

The drop down from a mile to seven furlongs seemed to suit the Ed Walker-trained gelding, and back at that distance today, he’s got every chance with Oisín Murphy on board.

Earlier on the same card, I like the look of another one of Murphy rides, Desert Dreamer, priced around 3/1 in the Group Three Fillies’ Princess Margaret Keeneland Stakes (1.50) which is a race for two-year-olds only.

Trained by Stuart Williams, she won her maiden and another minor race at the start of the season, and she’s shown some promise since, placing at Group Two level in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes last time out.

She looks capable of taking a Group Three, although Richard Hannon’s System, the likely favourite, finished ahead of the selection by a neck when winning a Listed race at Newmarket and could be a smart sort. System has only raced twice so is unexposed, and while she may have been a little lucky the way that race panned out, the fact is she did beat the selection, which is what matters, so she’s definitely a serious threat once again.

Andrew Balding’s Nymphadora is an interesting entry, having won a Listed race at York, although she was a little disappointing when finishing mid-division in the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.

Finally, at York, Armory is tipped at 2/1 to get the better of 6/5 favourite Mohaafeth in the Group Two Sky Bet York Stakes (3.15).

William Haggas’ Mohaafet has now won four in-a-row including the Group Three Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, so it’s easy to see why the son of Frankel is set to go off as favourite, but Armory has winning form at this level, and a third place in the aforementioned Prince of Wales’s Stakes to stablemate Love gave him some good experience at the top.

It’s really a case of proven form here against potential, and while Mohaafet looks sure to improve some more, I think these are fairly evenly matched so Armory’s price offers better value.

From the other three runners, Juan Elcano is the most interesting, having won the Listed Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot last time.