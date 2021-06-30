Love in line for King George date

Love is on course for an epic clash with Epsom Derby hero Adayar in next month’s King George at Ascot.

Aidan O’Brien’s superstar filly made a pleasing return from a 300-day lay-off when gutsily landing the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and she may return to the Berkshire track on July 24 to chase her seventh Group One win in a row.

O’Brien’s cup is overflowing in the middle-distance division with sensational Epsom Oaks winner Snowfall being aimed at the Irish Oaks on July 17 at the Curragh but Epsom Derby flop Bolshoi Ballet could be heading Stateside.

The Ballydoyle maestro later revealed that the Galileo colt suffered a cut to his right hind leg early on in the Derby but he is back in full training and could go to the US for the lucrative Belmont Derby Invitational.

Meanwhile, today’s Listed Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Tipperary Stakes (5.15) is an intriguing contest with British raider Misty Ayr making the trip over for Keith Dalgleish having been far from disgraced when ninth in a Royal Ascot Group Two.

Sacred Bridge could prove a tough nut to crack in the Tipperary feature, though, having overcome signs of greenness when scoring comfortably on her debut in a Naas maiden. Ger Lyons’ charge turns out again just seven days later and the Bated Breath filly will take some stopping under Colin Keane.