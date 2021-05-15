| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Logician to get back on track under Dettori

John Gosden's Logician in action at Doncaster. Photo: Edward Whitaker Expand

Close

John Gosden's Logician in action at Doncaster. Photo: Edward Whitaker

John Gosden's Logician in action at Doncaster. Photo: Edward Whitaker

John Gosden's Logician in action at Doncaster. Photo: Edward Whitaker

Wayne Bailey

British Labour politician and former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott once quipped that the only ‘Tory’ worth backing to win is Frankie Dettori.

Whatever about your politics, the Italian has proved particularly lucrative to follow in recent times with a large profit returned each year since 2015 if blindly backed with Betfair SP.

Most Watched

Privacy