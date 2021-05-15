Logician to get back on track under Dettori

British Labour politician and former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott once quipped that the only ‘Tory’ worth backing to win is Frankie Dettori.

Whatever about your politics, the Italian has proved particularly lucrative to follow in recent times with a large profit returned each year since 2015 if blindly backed with Betfair SP.

A good deal of those winners were, of course, on John Gosden-trained horses and Dettori teams up today with John and son Thady, who now shares the training licence, with Logician, which is on a mission to restore his reputation in the Group Three Al Rayyan Aston Park Stakes (2.25 Newbury) at about 2/1.

A winner of the St Leger in 2019, he later suffered a case of peritonitis, which inflames the tissue in the abdomen and can be serious enough. Out for a year, he came back with a sixth career win in as many races when taking a minor event at Doncaster under Dettori against just one opponent, priced as short as 1/12.

While we learned little from that performance, other than the fact that he seemed well, it was great to see him back on the racecourse following some good reports from home.

The big mystery is what happened last time out in October, where he put in a very poor effort under Martin Harley to finish last of four runners in a Group Three at York, despite going off as the 1/3 favourite.

The going was soft, which may have played a part, and Gosden reported a few days afterwards that he was back cantering and appeared well.

Perhaps it was related to the peritonitis, perhaps it was the ground, but I’m taking a gamble it was just one of those unexplained off days most horses have and that he’ll bounce back today.

A son of Frankel, he’s had his setbacks but there’s definitely talent still in there somewhere, and this afternoon’s race looks a good opportunity to get back on track. The ground could be on the softer side of good in places today, but hopefully not as soft as York.

William Haggas’ Al Aasy is the obvious threat and has been installed as the 4/5 favourite in the early markets. A son of Sea The Stars, he won a Group Three here last month and could be going places. However, he put in a couple of poor runs last season, so I’m not convinced he should be so short.

The big race of the day is the Group One Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (3.35 Newbury) and Palace Pier is impossible to oppose, albeit at the skinny price of 8/13 or thereabouts.

Also trained by the Gosdens and set to be ridden by Dettori, the Kingman colt definitely sets the standard, having won the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville last term.

The four-year-old kicked off this season with a victory in the Group Two Bet365 Mile at Sandown when priced 4/11 in April which sets him up nicely for today’s assignment.

William Haggas’ My Oberon caught the eye when winning a Group Three last time and is one for the each-way backers to consider, while Aidan O’Brien’s Lope Y Fernandez is also worth a mention after racing well at Group One level last season without winning.

For one at a decent price, a chance is taken on King Frankel, another son of Frankel, which trades around 8/1 for the BetVictor London Gold Cup Handicap (3.0 Newbury). Trained by Mark Johnston, an opening rating of 82 looks reasonably fair following a victory in a maiden at Pontefract where he clocked a good time.

The one I’m most worried about is Charlie Appleby’s Tamborrada, which looks set to go off as second-favourite behind Bay Bridge. He raced really well when winning his handicap debut at Newmarket and could improve.

In the Listed BetVictor Carnarvon Stakes (1.50 Newbury), Andrew Balding’s Tactical is tipped at 2/1 under Oisín Murphy. A Group Two winner as a juvenile, he was out of his depth at Group One level, but a handicap win at Newmarket on his seasonal debut, when rated 107, suggests he’s got more to offer this season and he just about has the edge over nearest rival in the betting Creative Force.

At Newmarket, I’m quite keen on Eve Johnson Houghton’s Jumby which was available at 7/2 yesterday for the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap (3.15). Third on his handicap debut in his first race of the season in April rated 95, he’s back today off the same mark but looks like one that can build on that performance.