Local hero Lee primed for a first Classic hit

Billy Lee is always an example I use of the calibre of jockey in Ireland. It isn’t that he is underrated because his timing, his tactical acumen and his strength in a finish are all acknowledged on these shores.

They would not know a lot about him across the water despite his two Royal Ascot successes but were he to move to a jurisdiction with more racing, he would rack up huge numbers and inevitably attract a job that would provide him with regular chances in the weekend features.

It is bordering on criminal to think that the former pony racing prodigy from Ballingarry, Co Limerick only has two Group 1 triumphs on his CV as he closes in on his 36th birthday but that is the reality of competing in Ireland.

Lee’s initial dream was to win Grand Nationals and Cheltenham Gold Cups as a jump jockey. He rode eight winners in Ireland and a Listed winner in England for Tommy Stack, but found that initially through starving himself, and more recently through a healthier combination of nutrition and exercise, that he could make the necessary flat weights.

He hasn’t ridden over obstacles since March 2014 and the sometimes tortuous regimen has paid major dividends as he established himself among the Irish elite thanks to the support of Willie McCreery, Paddy Twomey and Ken Condon, among others.

In five of the last six seasons, he has broken the 50-winner mark. A double at The Curragh on Friday brought him alongside champion Colin Keane at the summit on 24 winners. He is operating at a career-best strike rate of just under 18 per cent.

Lee deserves the ammunition to add to the Group 1s highlights provided by Fiesolana (McCreery) and Romanised (Condon) and today, he chases a maiden Classic victory in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The man legging him up on Star Girls Aalmal is none other than Henry de Bromhead, who knows all about saddling Grand National and Gold Cup winners over obstacles and has a proven record with the female of the equine species.

This is unfamiliar territory though. His charge was a maiden winner in Dundalk last November under Chris Hayes, and Lee did the steering when the Elzaam filly recorded an easy success on her turf debut in a conditions’ event at Gowran Park .

“She’s a lovely filly but she’s still unexposed,” says Lee. “She seems to act on any ground and there seems to be more to come from her. Whether it’ll be enough to be in the first three in a Guineas?

“She seems pretty straightforward. You don’t want to make the running or anything like that so hopefully we can take a lead and sit behind something you fancy in the race to take you into it and go from there.”

Lee has never considered faraway hills, willing to grind away, do his best for whoever wanted him and he is deeply appreciative of his long-time supporters.

“I was always happy where I was. That opportunity never presented itself [to go somewhere else] but I thought I was always happy enough at home in Ireland. I just kept the head down and kept working.”

The partnership with Twomey has proved extremely fruitful in the past three years and could be the one to propel Lee’s talents to a wider audience. The Tipperary conditioner has made a big splash, with Lee his pilot of choice.

Pearls Galore is the likely favourite in the Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes, which precedes the Guineas, and one senses real confidence that a 27th group contest will be added to the Lee CV.

The five-year-old is a dual Group 3 winner and was beaten by just a neck in the Group 1 Matron Stakes last year, before also playing the bridesmaid in the G1 Prix de la Foret in Paris and then only getting a run late on in the Breeders’ Cup.

The Invincible Spirit mare got her year off to the ideal start with a cushy victory at Listed level in Leopardstown in April and on paper, is better off at the weights with her chief rival today, the Joseph O’Brien-trained Twilight Spinner.

“She’s been in great form. She looks well at home and while she’s Group 1-placed, she’s not a Group 2 winner and I think this is a lovely opportunity to get that.

“She surprised us the way she handled Longchamp last year. For the size of filly she is, she has a big heart and should handle whatever it is at The Curragh.”