Local hero Lee primed for a first Classic hit

Jockey Billy Lee. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Jockey Billy Lee. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Daragh Ó Conchúir

Billy Lee is always an example I use of the calibre of jockey in Ireland. It isn’t that he is underrated because his timing, his tactical acumen and his strength in a finish are all acknowledged on these shores.

They would not know a lot about him across the water despite his two Royal Ascot successes but were he to move to a jurisdiction with more racing, he would rack up huge numbers and inevitably attract a job that would provide him with regular chances in the weekend features.

