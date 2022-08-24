Listowel pull off major coup after wooing legendary jockey Frankie Dettori to next month’s Harvest Festival

Hot on the heels of All-Ireland success for the Kerry footballers, the Kingdom have pulled off another major coup by attracting legendary Italian jockey Frankie Dettori to next month's Listowel Harvest Festival.

Multiple Classic winner Dettori will ride at Listowel on Tuesday, September 20 – day three of the famous Harvest Festival – with the Listed Edmond & Josie Whelan Memorial Listowel Stakes up for grabs that day.

This will be the first time for the 51-year-old to ride at Listowel but his flying visit completes a clean sweep of the three Kerry racecourses having ridden at Tralee in 1998 before competing at Killarney in 2019.

Dettori is one of racing's most iconic names, a jockey who transcends the sport having accumulated a glittering array of prizes during four decades in the saddle.

Known for his flying dismounts, the lure of seeing Dettori is sure to draw fans in their thousands to the seven-day festival – which is one of the most celebrated weeks in the Irish racing calendar.

Well-known racing photographer Pat Healy, who is also Chairman of Listowel Racecourse, said: “We can’t wait to have Frankie ride on day three of our Harvest Festival - it will be a real treat for racegoers to see such a racing legend in the flesh.

"Frankie has had great luck riding in Ireland so hopefully, he can ride a few winners and racegoers can enjoy his famous flying dismounts in the Listowel winners’ enclosure.”