‘Liston’ to land knockout punch in Irish Leger

Few can boast the pedigree of Dermot Weld when it comes to plundering the biggest staying prizes on the planet and the Master of Rosewell House bids to add another string to his bow in tomorrow’s Comer Group International Irish St Leger (4.40).

Weld sits atop the roll of honour with Vincent O’Brien on nine wins, but Search For A Song could make it a perfect 10 at the Curragh en route to her own piece of history.

Not since the Weld-trained Vinnie Roe – which achieved four in a row from 2001 to ‘04 – has there been a three-time winner, but that’s exactly what the Galileo mare bids to replicate under Donegal jockey Oisin Orr in the €500,000 Group One.

You couldn’t put it past Weld to have the five-year-old primed for another success despite finishing well-beaten in the Tattersalls Gold Cup on her last start in May, but this is an open renewal of the 1m6f showpiece.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Twilight Payment bids to add Classic glory to last season’s Melbourne Cup success having impressed in the Leger Trial over course and distance while Baron Samedi cannot be ruled out for the Kilkenny trainer.

Johnny Murtagh may have the solution, though, in the shape of Sonnyboyliston with the Ebor hero primed to land yet another knockout blow.

The Power gelding was a scintillating handicap winner at this meeting 12 months ago and there could be even more to come from the unexposed four-year-old as teenager Ben Coen, 19, bids to land two Classics in as many days for Murtagh.

With four Group One contests in succession at the Kildare track, it is a card dripping in quality and all eyes will be on the unbeaten Point Lonsdale in the Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes (4.05).

The son of Australia is one of the most exciting two-year-olds in training and he has oozed class in his four starts to date, saving the best for last when coasting to success in a Group Two here last month.

His competition is stiff, however, with Charlie Appleby eyeing victory for the third time in four years through Group Two winner Native Trail while Phoenix Stakes hero Ebro River makes it a formidable British challenge.

That may be a contest to sit back and enjoy rather than a betting prospect but there is plenty for punters to sink their teeth into in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes where a trio of British raiders head affairs.

Kevin Ryan’s Glass Slippers eyes back-to-back triumphs in the €300,000 sprint under Tom Eaves while two-time British champion jockey Oisín Murphy hopes for a triumphant homecoming aboard Archie Watson’s Dragon Symbol.

Winter Power delivered a career-best when landing the Nunthorpe at York last month and the three-year-old filly sets the standard for Tim Easterby, but an each-way chance is taken on Ger Lyons’ Frenetic.

Colin Keane’s mount isn’t the most reliable but she was an electric juvenile and the daughter of Kodiac showed what she could do over the minimum trip when landing a Cork handicap on her penultimate start so she may outrun her lofty odds.

Lyons also supplemented Cairde Go Deo for the Moyglare Stud Stakes (3.30) on the back of her Curragh romp last month but she will have to be top drawer to get the better of Joseph O’Brien’s recent Group Two winner Agartha, which is preferred.

The O’Brien family battle in the Group Two Blandford Stakes (2.20) will also be intriguing with Joseph’s Thundering Night favoured to get the better of last year’s dual Classic winner Love on a day when the elder O’Brien will need eyes everywhere.

O’Brien will be mixing his attention between Irish racing’s HQ and Longchamp tomorrow with the Ballydoyle maestro keeping a close eye on his brilliant filly Snowfall as she aims to make it five from five this season in the Prix Vermeille (2.55).

Frankie Dettori takes the mount on the Epsom Oaks heroine once again while the flamboyant Italian rider will also be in the plate for Ballydoyle on Bolshoi Ballet in the Group Two Prix Niel (1.33) as well as Broome in the Group Two Prix Foy (3.30).