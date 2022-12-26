Limerick racing preview: ‘Gerri’ can soar while ‘Cherry’ is set to blossom

Some of the best Christmas crackers in recent years have arrived in the St Stephen’s Day feature at Limerick with the veteran Faugheen nearly bringing the house down at the Patrickswell track three years ago under Patrick Mullins.

There were similarly glorious scenes last year when Master McShee provided Paddy Corkery and Ian Power with their first Grade One success in a nail-biting finale and all eyes will once again be on the Grade One Guinness Faugheen Novice Chase (2.40) today.

Given what has come before it, it looks underwhelming and the same kind of drama is not expected with just five runners, three trained by Willie Mullins – Kilcruit, Adamantly Chosen and Authorized Art.

Gordon Elliott houses the odds-on favourite in the shape of Gerri Colombe, though. Unbeaten in his five racecourse starts having been bought by Robcour for €275,000 following his point-to-point success, the six-year-old made a smooth transition to chasing when scoring with ease at Fairyhouse six weeks ago.

He could hardly have been more impressive with a glorious round of jumping and Elliott reported him to be “having a good blow afterwards” so further improvement is expected this time around under Jordan Gainford.

The stamina-sapping ground in Limerick will be just up his street – he has won over as far as 2m7f – and he is expected to have too much class for his four rivals in this €100,000 showpiece.

Kilcruit was an outstanding bumper performer two seasons back but his season over hurdles was far from inspiring with a few mishaps and while Mullins’ seven-year-old did score on his chasing debut, that came against much inferior opposition.

Gerri Colombe’s jumping is likely to take Kilcruit out of his comfort zone and the next best to the hotpot may be his stablemate Authorized Art.

A Grade Three winner over fences on his penultimate start, the seven-year-old couldn’t keep up with Mighty Potter in the Drinmore last time out, but he may stay on best under Bryan Cooper to nab second place.

An ultra-competitive card makes it difficult to source winners but Henning is definitely one to keep onside in the Mr Binman Mares Handicap Hurdle (2.08).

Denis Hogan is usually on the mark over the festive period and the five-year-old is a live contender if repeating anything like the form of her Clonmel mares’ maiden hurdle win on her penultimate start.

She may not have backed that up here on her first try at handicap level but that effort is forgiven and with the talented Daniel King in the plate, she represents each-way value in a contest where runaway Fairyhouse maiden hurdle winner Kilbree Warrior is bidding to back up that display having broken her duck on the track at the 16th time of asking.

There are some exciting types in the closing mares’ bumper (3.50) with expensive recruits for the Elliott (Thegingrin) and John McConnell (Bold Reflection) yards making their first racecourse appearances.

Temptation may be to side with a newcomer given that Mullins’ Coole Cherry, partnered by Jody Townend, has been beaten on her two bumper starts but she went down fighting on both occasions and her narrow second to Halka Du Tabert at Naas has worked out particularly well.

Elsewhere, there is an array of former stars on show in the McMahon McKay Hospitality And Leisure Hunters Chase (2.33) at Down Royal today with the Elliott-trained The Storyteller tipped to score having reeled off three point-to-point wins in a row.​