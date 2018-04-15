Sport Horse Racing

Sunday 15 April 2018

Less than 24 hours after Grand National success, Davy Russell wins again in Tramore

Davy Russell after winning the Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase with Tiger Roll
Davy Russell made his first ride since landing the Grand National on Tiger Roll a winning one when scoring on Decision Time at Tramore.

Congratulated by well-wishers on his way to partner the John Kiely-trained seven-year-old, Russell gave Decision Time a patient ride in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle.

He brought the 13-8 favourite with a perfectly-timed run, after being held up for most of the race, to lead just before the final flight.

Beliou Le Fume put in a late bid, but Decision Time was three-quarters of a length too good at the line. Long-time leader Kiera Royale was three and a half lengths away in third.

Kiely said: "It's a thrill to be able to give Davy his first winner after yesterday. I doubted that he would turn up today, because he was dragged here and there and everywhere!

"He gave Tiger Roll a great ride. It's lovely to witness sport like this."

He added of the winner: "She is a nice mare, she would probably like better ground, but she is after winning over hurdles now, which is nice."

