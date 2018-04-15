Davy Russell made his first ride since landing the Grand National on Tiger Roll a winning one when scoring on Decision Time at Tramore.

Less than 24 hours after Grand National success, Davy Russell wins again in Tramore

Congratulated by well-wishers on his way to partner the John Kiely-trained seven-year-old, Russell gave Decision Time a patient ride in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle.

He brought the 13-8 favourite with a perfectly-timed run, after being held up for most of the race, to lead just before the final flight. Beliou Le Fume put in a late bid, but Decision Time was three-quarters of a length too good at the line. Long-time leader Kiera Royale was three and a half lengths away in third.

Kiely said: "It's a thrill to be able to give Davy his first winner after yesterday. I doubted that he would turn up today, because he was dragged here and there and everywhere! "He gave Tiger Roll a great ride. It's lovely to witness sport like this."

He added of the winner: "She is a nice mare, she would probably like better ground, but she is after winning over hurdles now, which is nice."

