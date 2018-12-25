Leopardstown gearing up for 'mouthwatering' festive period ahead of St Stephen's Day kick-off

Leopardstown chief executive Pat Keogh is looking forward to a "mouthwatering" four days of action, with the Racing Post Novice Chase taking centre stage on Wednesday's opening card.

The Grade One heat sees Gordon Elliott's Mengli Khan clash with the Willie Mullins-trained Voix Du Reve over two miles and a furlong, and with a handful of top level events before the meeting concludes on Saturday, Keogh is anticipating an exciting few days.

He said: "It looks an exciting novice chase, but it looks like being a great four days overall. There's some mouthwatering racing to look forward to.

"The weather looks set fair for all four days. It's such a well supported meeting, everybody wants to have a runner at Leopardstown over Christmas.

"The ground is good, yielding in places on the chase course and yielding on the hurdles track."

