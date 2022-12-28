| 5.8°C Dublin

Leopardstown Day 2: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar happy to be back in the saddle at Christmas festival

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar shakes hands with trainer Willie Mullins at the Leopardstown racing festival yesterday. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Allison Bray

Leo Varadkar was delighted to be back in the saddle at the winner’s circle at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival yesterday.

He congratulated jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins as he presented them with the glass trophy after Facile Vega won the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle during the second day of the annual racing festival.

