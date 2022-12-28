Leopardstown Day 2: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar happy to be back in the saddle at Christmas festival

Leo Varadkar was delighted to be back in the saddle at the winner’s circle at the Leopardstown Christmas Festival yesterday.

He congratulated jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins as he presented them with the glass trophy after Facile Vega won the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle during the second day of the annual racing festival.

After studying the form, the Taoiseach said he was in good form, despite eating “too much food” over Christmas.

“All my dietary rules fell by the side, too many sweets, too much turkey, too much lamb over Christmas,” he said.

Read More

But he was happy to be among more than 17,000 punters who turned out in force for the seven-race card despite the murky weather.

“It’s just nice to be back in Leopardstown because I haven’t been since the pandemic,” he said.

“It’s nice to see the crowds. There was a great crowd yesterday and a great crowd today. As you know, horseracing gives people a lot of pleasure, especially this time of year, but it’s a huge industry as well.”

It was also a day to remember for Carlow-based trainer Mullins, who had little reason to leave the winner’s circle yesterday after winning six out of the seven races and three on the opening day of the festival on St Stephen’s Day.

Although his winning streak came to an end when trainer Eric McNamara’s Real Steel won the €200,000 Grade B Paddy Power Chase at odds of 33/1, he nevertheless felt lady luck was smiling on him.

“It’s shaping up to be a very good year, fingers crossed. We’re hoping that we can get one or two more before the festival is over. We’re very happy,” he said.

For Kildare couple Gabrielle Hyland (59) and Michiel Drost (72), it was great to be back at the races after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

“It’s just a great day out. It’s a lovely atmosphere,” Ms Hyland said.

“My husband was just saying you have every age here, you have children, you have families, you have middle-aged, you have elderly.

“It’s a nice, good atmosphere to have for a day out.”

Mr Droust, a native of Amsterdam, said he was happy to take part in the post-Christmas festivities, although he said the crowds in the race course bars were a little overwhelming,” he said.

“It’s busy but I understand it is a special day and it’s a long tradition in Ireland to go to the races after Christmas, so I’d like to come back here on a race day outside of the Christmas season.”

Meanwhile, Paddy Power, spokesman for the betting company of the same name, said despite the cost of living crisis, people are still willing to have a festive flutter, with “many millions” of euro changing hands over the next few days.

“Betting is the ultimate discretionary spend,” he said.

“You don’t see a massive material difference but people are being a little more careful.”