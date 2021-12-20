Leopardstown announces no more tickets available for Christmas festival

The Leopardstown Christmas festival will go ahead as planned – but organisers have announced that no more tickets will be made available for the event.

The racecourse has confirmed that punters who have already bought tickets for the four-day festival – which starts on St Stephen’s Day and runs to December 29 – will be catered for as per the terms of their tickets.

However, the announcement spells bad news for late comers hoping to attend the festival with the racecourse also offering refunds to customers who wish to cancel their tickets.

A statement read: “Leopardstown Racecourse’s priority is to deliver a safe and enjoyable experience for all our patrons, aligned with public health directives.

“We have examined all our ticket allocations since the announcement on Friday and have had a number of cancellations from customers who will be fully refunded.

Vote for the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year 2021, click here.

"We have also been working over the weekend with our commercial partners and stakeholders, and with their generous co-operation have regained enough capacity to allow us facilitate all those who purchased on public sale their tickets for the Leopardstown Christmas festival.

“As a result we are delighted that everyone who currently has a ticket for the Leopardstown Christmas Festival will be able to attend according to the details of their ticket.

"Unfortunately, there will be no additional tickets available to purchase for any day and admission without a ticket on the day of racing cannot be accommodated. We look forward to welcoming many of our customers back to the Leopardstown Christmas Festival for the first time in two years.

“Cancellation requests for hospitality, suite bookings and Christmas Cracker packages which are requested before midnight on 20th December 2021 will be refunded in full.

"Cancellations made after the 20th December with a Food and Beverage element will be refunded at 50% due to costs associated with these ticket types. All refunds must be requested before 5pm on Thursday 23rd of December.

“Cancellation requests for General Admission tickets and Premium Level Access tickets which are requested before 5pm on Thursday 23rd of December will be refunded in full. No further refunds will be processed after this this time.”