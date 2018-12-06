Legendary jockey Lester in 'good shape' in hospital

Legendary former jockey Lester Piggott is reported to be in "good shape" as he remains in hospital undergoing tests.

The 83 year old, who won the Derby at Epsom a record nine times, was admitted to hospital over the weekend.

But his daughter, Maureen Haggas, said he was undergoing "routine tests" and will remain in hospital for observation.

"He'll be in for a few more days but was taken in as a precautionary measure," Ms Haggas said after visiting him in hospital.

"He's in good shape considering he's been abusing his body since he was 16."

Mr Piggott, who recorded 116 victories at Royal Ascot, has had heart problems in the past.

He famously worked as a stable jockey at Irish trainer Vincent O'Brien's yard.

He was associated with many great racehorses, including Nijinsky, Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Alleged, Ascot Gold Cup winner Sagaro and globetrotting wonder mare Dahlia.

