Legendary Italian jockey Frankie Dettori to miss Listowel Harvest Festival due to suspension

LEGENDARY jockey Frankie Dettori must wait until next year to appear at the Listowel Harvest Festival after a hefty suspension has ruled him out of riding at the famous Kerry track later this month.

The visit of Dettori on Tuesday, September 20 (day three of the Festival) had tongues wagging, but the iconic Italian rider has been forced to delay his trip by 12 months after picking up a 14-day ban for overuse of the whip aboard Arc winner Torquator Tasso at Baden-Baden in Germany last Sunday.

Suspension sees the 51-year-old sidelined from September 18 to October 1 and while the Listowel Race Committee are disappointed by the news, they insist that Dettori has promised to ‘grace us with his presence’ at the 2023 Harvest Festival.

“Until then, the Harvest Festival must go on and thankfully, the utterance of ‘race week’ chatter is becoming more prevalent in Listowel with each passing day. We look forward to welcoming you to the 2022, Listowel Harvest Festival,” a Listowel Race Committee spokesperson told The Kerryman.