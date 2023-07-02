Landmark win for Aidan O'Brien at the Curragh as Auguste Rodin completes Derby double

Auguste Rodin, with Ryan Moore up, on their way to winning the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby during day three of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival at Curragh Racecourse in Kildare. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Auguste Rodin gave Aidan O’Brien his 100th European Classic win as he fended off stablemate Adelaide River in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh.

The Epsom hero was also a first winner in the race for Ryan Moore as he came home a length and a half clear, with Covent Garden ensuring a clean sweep of the places for the Ballydoyle team in third.

However, the race was marred by a serious injury to San Antonio, another O’Brien runner, who broke down badly on the turn for home, giving Wayne Lordan a nasty fall.

Adelaide River (4-11 favourite) set the pace under Seamie Heffernan with Moore happy to take a lead into the straight.

When he loomed upsides two furlongs from home it looked as if Auguste Rodin would go away and win impressively, but it was not until the final 100 yards that he eventually put the race to bed.

Auguste Rodin is the first horse since Harzand in 2016 to follow up victory at Epsom in the Irish equivalent.

“It was hard to judge the pace with the wind and Ryan said it was all happening a bit too slow for him. He would be much better in a faster run race,” said O’Brien.

“We wanted a strong, even pace and he was just in second gear. He never got into third gear at all. When he got to the front he was all starry eyed.

“We knew the second horse would handle this course much better than Epsom and it wasn’t a surprise that he ran much better.

“This horse is real classic blood. He can cover that mile and a half in a strong, fast pace, move well and do everything right. The Curragh is very fair and very straightforward.”

Regarding the future, O’Brien added: “We will do what we usually do which is wait about seven days and we will talk with the lads and see what they want to do.”

Part-owner Michael Tabor paid tribute to the O’Brien family after another Classic success.

“The whole (O’Brien) family and their work ethic is tremendous, it doesn’t happen just by luck,” he said.

“The work that he puts in every day, and I mean every day, and he loves what he does. He gets up in the morning and he enjoys his work, you have to as life is too short.

“I don’t think you saw the real Auguste Rodin, but it’s always a great thrill to win the Irish Derby.”

Moore was pleased to secure his first Irish Derby win and told RTE: “I’ve been looking forward to riding this horse since Epsom and hoping to tick this race off.

“It’s a hard one, because poor Wayne there – I just hope he’s OK.

“It didn’t suit this horse because it was a messy race. I ended up getting to the front early after us not going quick. He was just waiting when he was in front then.

“He’s a lovely horse and I’m very lucky too. I’m grateful to win this race, it’s just a shame the way it turned out there.

“He’s a lovely horse and that’s what it’s about really, it’s about the horses. He’s a beautiful horse.”

Lordan was taken to Tallaght Hospital for tests.