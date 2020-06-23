'Lady' luck keeps on shining for Murtagh

Elysium (12/1) caught the eye when overcoming a slow break to bag the opening maiden for juvenile fillies. Stock photo

Curragh trainer Johnny Murtagh maintained his run of good form when 100/30 favourite Lady Maura earned a facile victory in the five-furlong handicap at Navan.

Ridden by Gary Halpin, the Muhaarar filly appeared to enjoy the stiff five furlongs and rain-eased going with the issue settled quickly to give Murtagh his 11th win of the campaign.

"I was worried about the ground with her," Murtagh admitted. "I'm glad we got a win into her because I was worried about the trip. It probably wasn't a great race but you couldn't be more impressed with what she did.

"Last year we'd a great year but we'd loads of seconds. This year, all them seconds are winning."

It was a good day for trainers more noted for their National Hunt prowess, as Noel Meade, Gordon Elliott and Tony Mullins all scored.

Illetas (5/4f) was in gutsy form, responding to Luke McAteer's urgings, to prevail in the five-furlong maiden for three-year-olds for Mullins, having been second at the track 13 days before.

It was a second Flat success in as many days for Elliott, when Chris Hayes delivered Lalipour (25/1) from way back to deny Aasleagh Fawn in the 13-furlong handicap.

Meade has made a noteworthy return to Flat competition and Elysium (12/1) caught the eye when overcoming a slow break to bag the opening maiden for juvenile fillies.

A winner for first-crop sire Belardo, Elysium stayed on strongly having been brought with a smooth run by Colin Keane, with Giselles Thunder a length and three quarters back in second place.

Paddy Harnett capitalised on picking up a late spare from Denis Hogan by garnering the NavanRacecourse.ie Handicap, as Boughtinthedark (5/1) made light of a 16lbs hike from a course and distance victory.

Indo Sport