Lack of owners sees Festival entries take hit

The effects of a Cheltenham like no other are already being sorely felt with Festival entries way down for tomorrow’s opening day as the action at the Cotswolds takes place behind closed doors for the first time.

With no owners allowed in attendance at this year’s Festival amid the Covid-19 pandemic, several connections have decided to pull their horses from the marquee meeting with 25 fewer entries for the first day of the Cheltenham extravaganza compared with 12 months ago.

Just eight will go to post in tomorrow’s opener, the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, as Appreciate It bids to hand Willie Mullins his 73rd Festival winner in a compact field compared to the 15 which raced last year.

Epatante puts her Champion Hurdle crown on the line against nine rivals, including Henry de Bromhead’s unbeaten mare Honeysuckle, compared to the 16 she faced last year, while the absence of Mullins’ Energumene takes the gloss from the Arkle with red-hot favourite Shishkin facing just five rivals.

A 16-runner field for the Ultima Handicap Chase is the smallest line-up since 2008, while the National Hunt Chase, which will not feature amateur jockeys this year, will have its joint-lowest field since the Second World War as just 13 horses were declared, equalling the 1993 turnout.

Royale Pagaille, a brilliant winner of the Peter Marsh, was not among that list as Venetia Williams’ exciting novice chaser will instead put his reputation on the line in Friday’s Gold Cup after connections opted to go for jump racing’s biggest prize.

The seven-year-old is as low as 7/1 for blue riband success with owner Rich Ricci putting his hat in the ring in an attempt to deny Mullins, with whom he has several top horses, a hat-trick with Al Boum Photo.

