Kitty's Light can buck the trend in Scottish National

Trainer John McConnell will be hoping Anna Bunina can go one better in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at Ayr. Photo: Racing Post

“If past history was all that is needed to play the game of money, the richest people would be librarians” — Warren Buffett

Some readers will know that alongside my various jobs in racing and betting, I’m also a qualified librarian. Unfortunately, I’m not rich – so I suppose Buffett must be on to something there. That said, it is interesting and sometimes useful to use history when trying to pick the winner of a big race like the Scottish Grand National (3.35 Ayr).

I was looking at the age profile and noticed that no six-year-old has won since Earth Summit in 1994, which does not augur well for the favourite Kitty’s Light, but in fairness, horses of that age have been rare enough lately.

They do have a good place record, and while I’d normally try my best to avoid the favourite in a race like this, I reckon Christian Williams’ gelding has a great chance and am happy to take the 11/2 available early doors.

Although it’s a year since Kitty’s Light won a race, he was particularly impressive when runner-up last time in a Grade Three handicap at Kempton, coming back to form after a lull. He’s up 3lbs on that, which is not too harsh and is partnered by Jack Tudor, who rode out his claim recently.

Of course, it’s not much fun if you don’t have an outsider in a race like this, and 66/1 shot Strong Economy will also carry a couple of quid for me each-way for Ian Duncan under Derek Fox.

The 10-year-old has a good record at Ayr and has raced here many times, including a decent effort in January when runner-up in a handicap off 117.

He fell when last seen here three weeks ago, but he’s still rated 117 for today and gets in at the bottom of the weight at 10st. That’s actually 4lbs out of the handicap – but even so, he’s not without a chance of a place at the least at a very big price.

In the Scottish Champion Hurdle (2.25), Anna Bunina ticks the right boxes at 6/1. Trained in Ireland by John McConnell, she was second in this last year when rated 135, 5lbs higher than today.

While she couldn’t make an impression in a Grade Two at Doncaster back in January, she appears to be coming back to form judged on her third-place off 133 in a handicap at Musselburgh last time.

Another one at Ayr I like is Bass Rock, 11/4 at the time of writing in the Tennent’s Handicap Hurdle (4.10) for Sandy Thompson under Ryan Mania. He won this race last year off a mark of 115, and while he’s much higher today at 130, he’s done enough to justify that rise with a further win and place this season. A drop back down in trip should suit.

We have a Grade Two mares’ novice handicap hurdle at Newbury today (2.45), and Corey’s Courage looks a bit of value around 5/1 for Olly Murphy, with Aidan Coleman taking the reins.

Successful on her bumper debut last year, she’s now won all three starts over hurdles and looks a good prospect. While life might get more difficult in handicaps soon, for now, her opening mark of 117 looks lenient.

In the John Haine Memorial Novices’ Hurdle (1.0 Newbury), Malakahna is a worthy favourite and is expected to go off around 11/4. Ian Williams trains the four-year-old filly, which had some winning form in France before coming to Britain, where she’s now won two of her five races over timber, including a novice race at Kempton recently. She made a mistake at the last but recovered well and should have more to come.

Finally, 5/1 looks far too high for Olympic Honour in the Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow (4.37). I have already mentioned Christian and Ian Williams in this column, but this one is trained by Evan Williams. For good measure, his daughter Eleanor Williams will ride, claiming 7lbs.

A reasonably talented sort, he was stretched a little when last seen at Wincanton over 2m5f, but he’s sure to go well here now back down at his preferred trip.