King’s Lynn to give the Queen a Royal victory

I’ve always liked the idea of striking while the iron is hot, and I’m a fan of backing horses which are turned out very quickly after a recent race.

Some trainers do it far more than others, and there’s a bit of trust involved on the punter’s part. You have to hope that a trainer won’t just take a chance and let a horse run which had a hard race, and is not fit and ready to go again straight away.

A quick return can be a useful tactic in handicap races, where a horse may be due to go up in the ratings following the first run, but still gets to race off his old mark for the second, as the official ratings are only updated weekly, or after early-closing races.

I wouldn’t back such horses blindly, but they are always worth a second look, and Flat horses in handicaps which are returning to racing within seven days would have shown a profit in about half of the last 14 years to Betfair SP. This year has been particularly lucrative with 110 winners from 710 bets (15pc) and a profit of 222pts to Betfair SP after commission, although, in fairness, a lot of that profit is down to one big outsider.

Read More

Obviously, horses that won the initial race perform best as they are usually the furthest ahead of the handicapper, but you can also get horses that finished outside the placing but still look “well-in’’ at the weights for the next race.

One similar horse I’m very keen on today is King’s Lynn, which is trading at 4/1 at the time of writing for the Wokingham Stakes (5.0 Ascot). A winner of a Listed race at Haydock in May, he was seventh of 16 in the Group One King’s Stand Stakes on Tuesday, a race won by Oxted.

Owned by the Queen and trained by Andrew Balding, I’m convinced he would have finished closer had he not run into trouble in the final furlong, and he ended the race with some running left in the tank.

Anyway, the point is, after his latest efforts including Haydock, he’s due to go up to 107 in the official ratings but he gets to race off his old mark of 95 today, which seems very low.

While he does have to carry a 5lb penalty today which brings his rating to 100 for a racing weight of 9st 3lbs, that is, in theory at least, still 7lbs lighter than it should be.

On the flip side, sometimes a recent run can take a lot out of a horse which should be considered – but I don’t think it’s the case here and half a stone could make a huge difference to his chances in this.

It is a very large field so there’s no guarantee he won’t run into trouble again, but if getting a clear passage, he has a great chance under Ryan Moore.

His most recent outings have been over five furlongs but he does have some good form as a three-year-old over today’s six-furlong trip, and he won’t get a better opportunity to land a big handicap like this.

The likes of Pendleton, Rohaan and Punchbowl Flyer will be ready to strike should the favourite fluff his lines or find trouble in-running.

We’ve Group One action with the Diamond Jubilee Stakes (4.20 Ascot), and Dream Of Dreams is definitely the eye-catcher here at 3/1 or thereabouts, also under Ryan Moore but this time for Michael Stoute.

A runner-up in this for the last two years, the seven-year-old proved he’s still got what it takes to win at the top level by taking the Sprint Cup at Haydock in September, and he looked in good shape when winning his seasonal debut which was a Listed race at Windsor last time out back in May.

Of the rest, four-year-old Starman is the one I’m most worried about. Ed Walker’s charge won four of his five races to date including a Group Two at York in May, and he could be capable of more.

For an each-way bet, I’d recommend Mogul, which has been chalked up at 20/1 in the early markets for the Group Two Hardwicke Stakes (3.40 Ascot).

The odds would suggest Broome is the pick of the four Aidan O’Brien runners here but I’m surprised to see Mogul that high considering he’s a two-time Group One winner, although I do concede he has been disappointing at that level in his latest races this season.

He’s got a bit to prove but that’s more than reflected in his price, and I’m confident he can land a place at least here.

Finally, Creative Force looks a bit of value around 5/1 in the Group Three Jersey Stakes (3.05). Trained by Charlie Appleby, the three-year-old has had a great season so far with a hat-trick of wins, two in handicaps and the most recent in a Listed race at Newbury, and his breeding suggests he’ll have no trouble taking the step up to seven furlongs.