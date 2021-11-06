‘Kidder’ to have last laugh while Irish eye Breeders’ bonanza

It’s not every day that two recent Cheltenham Festival winners collide, but that's the case at Naas today where Triumph Hurdle victor Quilixios and Boodles hero Jeff Kidder clash in the Grade Three Fishery Lane Hurdle (12.50).

Noel Meade brought Jeff Kidder slowly to the boil last season with a shock Cheltenham success followed up by Grade Two and Grade One wins before the season's end and Denis O'Regan's mount commands respect.

The same can be said of Quilixios – which was unbeaten in five career starts before bombing out behind Jeff Kidder at the Punchestown Festival – but race fitness may decide this. Quilixios hasn't been seen since then whereas Jeff Kidder comes here in fine fettle after a few spins on the F lat and although the four-year-old hasn't been able to take advantage of a lowly mark of 63, he is a different prospect over hurdles and can upset the odds again.