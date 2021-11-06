‘Kidder’ to have last laugh while Irish eye Breeders’ bonanza

Premium
It’s not every day that two recent Cheltenham Festival winners collide, but that's the case at Naas today where Triumph Hurdle victor Quilixios and Boodles hero Jeff Kidder clash in the Grade Three Fishery Lane Hurdle (12.50).
Noel Meade brought Jeff Kidder slowly to the boil last season with a shock Cheltenham success followed up by Grade Two and Grade One wins before the season's end and Denis O'Regan's mount commands respect.
The same can be said of Quilixios – which was unbeaten in five career starts before bombing out behind Jeff Kidder at the Punchestown Festival – but race fitness may decide this. Quilixios hasn't been seen since then whereas Jeff Kidder comes here in fine fettle after a few spins on the F lat and although the four-year-old hasn't been able to take advantage of a lowly mark of 63, he is a different prospect over hurdles and can upset the odds again.
There are more questions than answers in the Grade Three Poplar Square Chase (1.20) where De Bromhead's Captain Guinness is sure go off a warm-order favourite under Rachael Blackmore with race conditions in his favour, but this is a tricky affair.
Captain Guinness hasn't made it around in three of his six chase starts and a watching brief may be best with the Gordon Elliott pair of Andy Dufresne and Felix Desjy among the dangerous opposition along with Gavin Cromwell's Darver Star.
A better punting prospect may be the Paul Nolan-trained Mercury Lane in the beginners’ chase (3.40). While he makes his chasing debut over a trip that may be slightly on the short side, the seven-year-old could be one to keep onside over fences this season.
The Enniscorthy trainer thinks a lot of the Stowaway gelding – which landed a maiden hurdle over three miles in emphatic fashion when last seen at Limerick in March – and he expects him to cut the mustard.
Tomorrow's Navan card sees the return of Stayers' Hurdle hero Flooring Porter with Cromwell's stable star tackling the Grade Two Lismullen Hurdle (1.10) as he bids to replicate t he lofty heights he scaled last season.
Last year's winner Sire Du Berlais is a formidable opponent over this shorter 2m4f trip though, and Mark Walsh's mount may just have the edge in terms of speed when it matters most.
Barring a mishap, the Grade Two Tote Fortria Chase (2.55) should be between the Gigginstown pair of Notebook and Samcro with the former preferred based on recent evidence.
Notebook's form may have tailed off on his last two starts, but Blackmore's mount goes well fresh on his reappearance and should account for Elliott's two-time Cheltenham Festival winner.
All eyes will be on Del Mar tonight where Dermot Weld's wonder mare Tarnawa eyes successive wins in the €3.1million Breeders' Cup Turf (11.40) under Irish champion jockey Colin Keane having just failed in her Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe bid.
Aidan O'Brien’s trio of Japan, Broome and Bolshoi Ballet will lay down the gauntlet with a feast of Grade One action across the card while the Ballydoyle maestro also saddles English 1,000 Guineas heroine Mother Earth in the Breeders' Cup Mile (10.20).
Pearls Galore could also advertise Paddy Twomey’s talents on the international stage in that contest under Billy Lee – where Jessica Harrington's Real Appeal is first reserve – while it could too be a red-letter day for Ado McGuinness. Ronan Whelan partners A Case Of You in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (7.40) while Ger Lyons’ Acanella and O'Brien's Love also go for gold in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (8.59).
Racing live from Naas, TG4, 1.0pm
Breeders’ Cup, ITV/ITV4, 7.30pm