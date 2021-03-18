| 8.7°C Dublin

‘Kettle’ comes to the boil as De Bromhead moves closer to rare treble

Coleman soars as Waterford trainer mops up more championship prizes

Put The Kettle On (left), under Aidan Coleman, trails Chacun Pour Soi (Paul Townend) over the last before going on to land yesterday&rsquo;s Champion Chase at Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Hugh Routledge/Sportsfile Expand

Michael Verney

No mare had landed the Champion Chase before Put The Kettle On (17/2) bravely held on in the two-mile chasing showpiece at Cheltenham yesterday and that success leaves Henry de Bromhead on the brink of another piece of racing immortality.

Honeysuckle did the business on Tuesday before Put The Kettle On defiantly kept up her end of the bargain and should either A Plus Tard or Minella Indo land tomorrow’s blue riband, De Bromhead will become the first to train winners of the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup in the same year.

You wouldn’t put it past the Waterford trainer after the past two days with Put The Kettle On ripping up the script to deny hot favourite Chacun Pour Soi (8/13 favourite) as Willie Mullins’ agonising wait for a Champion Chase continued.

