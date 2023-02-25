Kemboy to show class and end long losing run at Fairyhouse

Kemboy, with Danny Mullins up, pictured in action in Leopardstown in 2021. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

It is very rare that a field resembling the class of the Tote Fantasy Bobbyjo Chase (3.55) goes to post on these shores, let alone in a Grade Three, but that’s the case at Fairyhouse today.

There are big-race winners at every turn with a Triumph Hurdle victor (Farclas), an Albert Bartlett hero (Vanillier), two Thyestes Chase kings (Carefully Selected and Longhouse Poet) and an Irish Grand National third (Enjoy D’allen).

That quintet pale in comparison to the CV which Kemboy has assembled throughout his colourful career, though, with Willie Mullins’ charge a four-time Grade One winner which also provided Ruby Walsh with his final winner on the track.

It’s mad to think that the 11-year-old hasn’t had his head in front since landing the Irish Gold Cup 748 days ago but this is a smashing opportunity to break that 13-race losing run.

There have been plenty of fine efforts in defeat and there’s a big difference between operating at this level when compared to chasing home the brilliant Galopin Des Champs in a Grade One last time out.

Paul Townend’s mount can show his class in this grade while the same connections will be strongly-fancied in the Grade Three Norman Colfer Winning Fair Juvenile Hurdle (1.35).

This contest was won by stablemate Burning Victory in 2020 en route to Triumph Hurdle glory three weeks later and while Zenta is unlikely to repeat those heroics, she is certainly an intriguing recruit to Closutton.

Owned by JP McManus, she landed a Listed prize over hurdles on her last start at Auteuil and sets the standard but prohibitive odds may rule this race out in terms of punting.

The Tommy Carberry Handicap Hurdle (2.45) is also interesting as it sees the presence of last year’s Champion Bumper second American Mike.

Gordon Elliott’s six-year-old looked to have the jumping world at his feet after scoring in a Down Royal maiden hurdle last November but he has disappointed twice since then and his sights are set much lower now.

It’s hard to have much faith in Jordan Gainford’s mount at this stage, though, while the focus switches to the Grade Two Johnstown Novice Hurdle (3.40) at Naas tomorrow.

The absence of a runner from Willie Mullins could leave the door open for his nephew Emmet with Corbetts Cross bidding for a hat-trick having switched stables in recent weeks from Eugene O’Sullivan, and now running in the colours of Paul Byrne.

Donagh Meyler’s mount, a good winner of a Limerick maiden hurdle before following up with a comfortable handicap hurdle success at Fairyhouse last month, faces decent opposition in Elliott’s Found A Fifty and Stuart Crawford’s Lily Du Berlais but he can get the job done.