Kemboy can bounce back from National fall to prevail
Neither Willie Mullins nor Gordon Elliott are represented on day one of the Aintree Grand National meeting and today's Limerick meeting is the benefactor, with a cracking eight-race card as they continue their gripping battle for the Irish trainers' championship.
There is plenty of prize money up for grabs, notably in the Grade Three Hugh McMahon Memorial Novice Chase (4.20) and both saddle a pair in the €42,500 contest.
Six of the seven runners have a chance but, should Mullins' KEMBOY bounce back from his first-fence fall in the Irish Grand National, he will be a tough nut to crack.
Elliott, who saddles 11 runners at the Patrickswell track to Mullins' four - looks well placed to take the Listed Kevin McManus Bookmaker Champion Flat Race (5.30) with Edene D'arc (the mount of Declan Lavery), but the sight of two Charles Byrnes runners could spell danger with little to choose between Balliniska Band and Mary B.
Elsewhere, Waterford trainer Declan Queally looks to have found an ideal opportunity for Tell Me Annie to bounce back from her Cork spill in the opening National Student Raceday Mares Maiden Hurdle (2.0) while Paul Nolan can continue his fine form with recent chase winner Rooster Byron in the Handicap Hurdle (3.45)
Irish Independent