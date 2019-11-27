Kemboy allowed to race again after Horse Racing Ireland decision

Kemboy is eligible to race again, after Horse Racing Ireland announced it will accept entries for the Cheltenham Gold Cup contender and six other horses formerly owned by the Supreme Horse Racing Club.

HRI has agreed registrations from a new ownership syndicate for seven horses previously under the Supreme banner.

The other horses are Aramon, Cadmium, Defy De Mee, Harrie, Hybery and Robin De Carlow.

Kemboy can therefore be entered for the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on December 28 - which he won last year, as well as taking the Betway Bowl and the Punchestown Gold Cup.

Trainer Willie Mullins said on Monday he was hoping the matter could be resolved in time for Wednesday's entry deadline for the Grade One over three miles.

On Wednesday morning, HRI issued a statement which listed the former Supreme horses which can now be registered.

It added: "The new registrations have been formed under new syndicates comprising members who have come forward as shareholders in those horses.

"The new syndicates have agreed that any prize money won will be held within their Horse Racing Ireland syndicate account, and no withdrawals will be permitted until at least the end of the 2019/2020 National Hunt season.

"This will allow members time to take further steps, including finalising the shareholding in each horse.

"Horse Racing Ireland expect additional horses, formerly registered under Supreme Horse Racing Club, to be registered through a similar process in the coming days."

All horses owned by Supreme have been barred from running since last month by a suspension initially placed on the syndicate by HRI.

That escalated this month when it was announced all registrations of horses under Supreme's ownership were voided, following the syndicate's persistent failure to provide requested information.

Supreme is no longer allowed to own or part-own horses registered under rules in Ireland.

PA Media