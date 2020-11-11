Keith Donoghue forfeits Tiger Roll mount due to Covid restrictions as 'the people's horse' returns at Cheltenham

Tiger Roll and Keith Donoghue on the way to finishing second in the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham last year. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Keith Donoghue has opted to forego his extraordinary partnership with Tiger Roll in Friday's Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham as he "just can't risk the journey with Covid".

While Donoghue has not partnered Tiger Roll in either of his Aintree Grand National victories, the Meath jockey has become synonymous with the 'the people's horse' after a brace of wins at the Cheltenham Festival in 2018-‘19.

Donoghue won't be in the saddle at Cheltenham later this week, though, as it would rule him out of action for 14 days upon his return as he attempts to continue a sparkling jumps season with 25 winners already under his belt.

“I just can't risk the journey with Covid. Being a jockey is all about momentum and I'm enjoying the best season I've had in a long time. I think I'd be stupid to jeopardise that with the potential of two weeks out of action," he said in his latest blog for bookmakers.co.uk.

"It doesn't take long to be forgotten in this game and I want to make sure I'm available for every ride I can be here in Ireland. There is also the added incentive of Coeur Sublime in the Morgana Hurdle (on Sunday) and I can't miss that opportunity either.

"I've worked very hard these last few months with the main goal being to be competitive in Grade One races so I'm not going to miss this chance. I think Coeur Sublime could be competitive in races like this over the season, so forging a relationship on the racecourse is very important for a jockey."

Robbie Power, who is now based in the UK, will deputise in the saddle on Gordon Elliott's charge with a rematch against French star Easysland on the cards as the 10-year-old bids to turn the tables after failing in his Cross Country hat-trick bid at Cheltenham in March.

Donoghue reports Tiger Roll to be in flying form and he is confident that there are more chapters to be added to his glittering racing career before the curtain eventually comes down on the Gigginstown great.

“The decision not to ride Tiger Roll this weekend was hard enough without adding in the fact that he is in really good form at home. As I've said before you know Tiger Roll is ready for action again when he starts acting wild," Donoghue added.

"The more kicking and bucking he does, the more you know he is coming back to himself. Yesterday I was trying to put his saddle on and he just kept running circles around me - I just couldn't actually get to him no matter how hard I tried!

"As frustrating as it was, I was delighted as this shows that he could well be back to his best, or at least on his way back to his prime. Last season he just went into Cheltenham without as much preparation as he needed.

"His injury really held him back and we had to rush him to get him ready. Hopefully he can step forward again this year and return to his absolute best. I'm not making excuses either, he was beaten by a superstar in Easysland.

"But when you are taking on a horse as good as him you want to be 100 per cent and we simply weren’t. I hope the real Tiger Roll shows up on Friday, but in any case he will improve a lot for the outing and I don't think his legendary story is finished quite yet!”

Online Editors