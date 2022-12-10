Keep the faith in ‘Deyrann’ to strike Gold for Alan King

Trainer Nicky Henderson in silhouette during day one of The International meeting at Cheltenham yesterday. Henderson saddles the fancied Epatante in the Unibet International Hurdle. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

A lot of us feel that the Christmas season starts too early nowadays, and this year I saw selection boxes in the supermarket before Halloween, which takes it a bit too far.

In my own home, I stick to the tradition my mother had when we were growing up whereby you refrain from getting into the festive spirit until The Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

Now that we’ve passed December 8, I’d better start doing a bit of shopping, which seems to get more expensive every year – but I’m hoping I can give the Christmas coffers a boost with a few bets at the December International meeting at Cheltenham this afternoon.

Racing went ahead at the Cotswolds yesterday despite the cold weather and will hopefully continue today (inspection at 7.30am) where the AIS December Gold Cup Handicap (1.50) is the feature race of the day. Not for the first time this season, I’m taking a chance on Alan King’s Deyrann De Carjac at this course.

Regular readers may remember me tipping the gelding each-way in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at the recent November meeting, but unfortunately, he didn’t manage a place and finished fifth of the 14 runners at 18/1.

I mentioned in that column that it’s concerning he hasn’t won since November 2019, and that losing streak has now been extended to 14 races following his latest defeat.

With that in mind, it might seem foolish to back him again today but, in fairness, I thought he ran on quite well last time and made up ground near the end, despite being 4lbs out of the handicap.

This time, he’s down at the bottom of the weights but inside the regular handicap rated 128, and I’m convinced he’s got something to offer around this mark. Priced around 12/1, I’ll go each-way once again in what appears to be a very open contest.

Paul Nicholls’ Il Ridoto is a young chaser aged five but has a lot of talent, and finished fourth in that Paddy Power Gold Cup. He’ll most likely be favourite, but bookmakers are taking no chances and have him chalked up at 4/1 in the early markets, which seems a bit skinny.

One favourite I am happy to back at Cheltenham is Nicky Henderson’s Epatante, which is expected to go off around 6/4 in the Grade Two Unibet International Hurdle (2.25).

The 2020 Champion Hurdle winner shaped well on her comeback when runner-up to stablemate Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle recently, and with a weight allowance to give her a helping hand, she should be able to get the better of I Like To Move It, a smart five-year-old from the Twiston-Davies team.

I’ve often mentioned how I like to keep an eye on John McConnell’s horses when he sends them to Britain, and Grand Soir looks a bit of value around 6/1 in the six-runner Grade Two Bristol Novices’ Hurdle (3.0 Cheltenham).

A point-to-pint winner last year, he raced well in a couple of bumpers but his form has moved on a level when sent over hurdles, winning two out of three so far including a novice race at Cork in October. He looks like a decent staying prospect and these conditions will suit his style.

Priced in the region of 6/4, Weveallbeencaught also won a point-to-point and is the biggest threat to the bet, having raced reasonably well when third of seven runners in a Grade Two at the November meeting here.

At Doncaster, I’m quite keen on Gentleman At Arms, which I’m hoping to back around 4/1 for the Grade Two Bet365 December Novices’ Chase (12.55).

Trained by Stuart Edmonds, he makes his debut over fences today but he was a decent sort on the Flat for Harry Dunlop and has won a couple of races over timber for Edmonds.

I’m always cautious backing a horse in a certain type of race for the first time, and the likes of Jet Plane have already won over fences, but it’s a weak contest for a Grade Two.

​Perhaps if jockey Ciaran Gethings can get Gentleman At Arms into a front-running position, which he often enjoyed over hurdles, he can make his rivals work hard.

Priced at 10/1 yesterday evening, Pyramid Place looks overpriced in the Go Racing With Vickers.Bet Handicap Hurdle at Hereford (1.57).

The Milton Harris-trained five-year-old showed early promise in the 2020/’21 season, winning three over hurdles, but his rating subsequently went a bit too high in the 120s, and he’s now gone a long stretch without success.

The assessor has finally cut him some slack, and he raced reasonably well off 115 in a handicap hurdle when third of seven on his seasonal return at Lingfield last month, which should have shaken off any cobwebs.

He’s down a further 2lbs to 113 for today, which is just 1lb above his last winning mark, and I reckon this gelding has some more winning to do if connections can find the right races for him.

Paddys Motorbike is the best of the rest and is likely to go off as favourite.