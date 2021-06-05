Kavanagh takes Curragh reins while Probe can strike for Weld team at Listowel

Brian Kavanagh, CEO, Horse Racing Ireland, who will taking on a new role at The Curragh racecourse in November. Photo: Sportsfile

Outgoing Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) chief executive Brian Kavanagh will be the next man at the helm of the Curragh as he returns to a position which he previously held in the 1990s.

The long-standing HRI CEO will step away from his current post in September after 20 years at the helm and Kavanagh will not be idle for long as he commences his Curragh duties in November when succeeding Pat Keogh.

More than €80million was spent on the redevelopment of the Curragh in recent years but its whistling roof has been the subject of criticism and Kavanagh faces some challenges to restore the reputation of Irish racing’s HQ.

Kavanagh has often been lauded as one of racing’s most knowledgable and capable figures but he has courted some controversy along the way as his third term at the HRI helm contravened state guidelines which recommend that CEOs of state bodies serve no more than one seven-year term.

There’s plenty of action on the track this weekend as Listowel’s Summer Festival kicks into gear where Probe could prove to be today’s best bet in the Remembering John Kierans Rated Race (3.10) for three-year-olds only.

Dermot Weld’s charge got off the mark in comprehensive fashion at the third time of asking last month at Killarney and Colin Keane’s mount will take some stopping once again in the famous silks of the late Khalid Abdullah.

The action continues at the Kerry track tomorrow with an intriguing renewal of the St John’s Theatre Listowel Qualified Riders Race (5.0) where Willie Mullins’ dual Grade One-winning hurdler Saldier returns to the Flat for the first time in 1,490 days.

Joseph O’Brien’s Mythical – gelded since joining his Kilkenny yard from his father Aidan – rates 4lbs higher than Saldier at 103 but that pair may come unstuck with Arthur Moore’s Me Too Please – winner of a Grade Two bumper at the Aintree National meeting in April – favoured to land a four-timer under leading amateur Barry O’Neill.

The concluding bumper (5.15) at Kilbeggan tomorrow looks like an ideal opportunity for Minella Cocooner to score on his racecourse debut for the deadly duo of Patrick Mullins and his father Willie.

Meanwhile, there are a pair of Aidan O’Brien raiders in tomorrow’s Group One Prix du Jockey Club (3.0) at Chantilly with French 2,000 Guineas winner St Mark’s Basilica bidding for a unique double under Ioritz Mendizabal, while Keane makes the trip over to partner Irish 2,000 Guineas third Van Gogh.

Elsewhere, the mighty Faugheen has joined the ‘Living Legends’ at the Irish National Stud as the 2015 Champion Hurdle winner settles into his new surroundings with other equine greats like Beef Or Salmon, Hardy Eustace, Kicking King and Rite Of Passage.

Faugheen ‘the Machine’ was one of the most popular horses in training before the curtain came down on his epic career last month and the former Closutton inmate embarks on a new career.

“Faugheen is indeed a legend – not just for his exploits on the racecourse, but for the place he occupies in many racing fans’ affections,” owner Rich Ricci said. “He has been an honour to own and while we will miss him, we are delighted he has retired to the wonderful Irish National Stud and can be seen and shared by the public.”