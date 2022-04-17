Katie Walsh and Nina Carberry - kindred spirits who led the way for women in horse racing

For so long Katie Walsh and Nina Carberry were joined at the hip and they remain the closest of friends to this day, though now married mothers with their own thriving businesses.

It is remarkable how similar their careers in the saddle were, that after a period in which a select group of female jockeys had struggled to establish their bona fides over the years on the track, two would arrive, undoubtedly helped by their racing backgrounds and contacts, but possessing the skills required to cash in on those opportunities and stretch the horizons for their gender.

Carberry did the initial trailblazing. ‘Nina in the bumper,’ was a thing long before Willie Mullins. Grade 1, Cheltenham, Aintree and so on, she ticked a lot of the boxes first, over obstacles as well as on the level.

In time though, Walsh didn’t need her surname either. She became associated with Mullins’ bumper winners until his son Patrick came of age and did the business at all the major festivals too. She had the highest finish in an Aintree Grand National by a female rider (a five-length third on Seabass, trained by her father Ted in 2012) until Rachael Blackmore won last year.

Included in her CV were a pair of Grade 1 winners, a number of major handicap chases and the Grade 2 Prix de Barka in France on Thousand Stars, who also provided her with a first Cheltenham triumph, and is now at home with Walsh.

They drove each other on. They even retired within 24 hours of one another, and in similar style, with a winner on their last rides at the Punchestown Festival, despite not having confided in one another what their intentions were.

This time Walsh struck first, getting Antey up by a nose in a thrilling novice hurdle on April 27, little over a month after she had produced a stunning finish from Relegate to beat Carefully Selected, a horse she had bought, reared and sold, in the Cheltenham Champion Bumper. The following day, Carberry steered Josies Orders to success over the banks course she had long mastered, and called it quits too.

The 150th Boylesports Irish Grand National takes place at Fairyhouse tomorrow and the pair have left their own stamp on the Easter Monday feature.

Carberry added to a lustrous family history in the race when winning on Organisedconfusion, trained by her uncle, Arthur Moore, in 2006. She was following in the footsteps of her grandfather, Dan Moore, her late father, Tommy, and her brothers, Paul and Philip.

But the race has its Walsh angle too. “The early National memory that really sticks out for me would probably be Commanche Court in 2000. That was an unbelievable couple of months for us. Papillon won the National at Aintree and then Commanche went and won the Irish National and then he went on to Punchestown to win the Gold Cup. That for us, from the small family business and a small yard, was unbelievable.

“Then I have been lucky enough to watch Ruby win it a couple of times over the years and lucky enough to ride in it a couple of times. I never thought I’d get the opportunity to ride the winner of it.”

The fairytale occurred in 2015 on Thunder And Roses. Owned by Gigginstown House Stud, the eight-year-old was propelled to a four-and-a-quarter length victory over Rule The World, who went on to Aintree glory the following year.

It was another feelgood story, with trainer Sandra Hughes in her first season with a licence, having taken over after the death of her legendary father, Dessie.

The process by which Walsh ended on board is a complex and funny one. “I was meant to go and ride Call of Magic in a bumper in Cork for Ross (O’Sullivan, her husband). Thomas Gibney rang me to ride Líon Na Bearnaí (who had won the Irish National in 2012).

"I remember being at Ascot Breeze-Ups and I had to ring him back after checking with Ross, and said, ‘No I can’t, I have to ride Call of Magic for Ross.’ Because that was important at the time, he had sold him to owners in the yard.

“Then Ross rang me back the next day to say he changed his mind and he was going to run him on the Sunday. So I went through him for a shortcut! Told him I was after telling Thomas Gibney I couldn’t ride Líon Na Bearnaí, who had a good chance in the race. I rang back Thomas Gibney and he said, ‘No, sorry, someone else is riding it.’

“So I picked up the phone, ate Ross again; now I had no ride in the Irish National, and I turned one down on a horse that had won it before, and all the rest of it. You can imagine the atmosphere in my house.

“Then the declarations came out and Eddie O’Leary rang me and said, ‘Would you ride Thunder And Roses?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I would absolutely love to.’ It’s amazing really. I easily could have ridden Líon Na Bearnaí and then wouldn’t have ridden Thunder And Roses.”

Líon Na Bearnaí and Kevin Sexton fell at the first. Thunder And Roses and Katie Walsh galloped into the annals.

“It’s fair to say that he wasn’t the best jumper of all time. I remember actually telling Nina. She had ridden him in a hurdle race and got a fall off him. I said, ‘I’m riding Thunder And Roses,’ and she said, ‘Oh Katie he’s not good to jump.’ I was like, ‘Jesus Nina don’t tell me that!’ I said, ‘It’s happening now anyway, I won’t have many chances to ride in an Irish National, I’m going to ride him.’ It’s amazing the way it works out.

“But he jumped super to be fair. I was plenty light on him now and got into a good rhythm but he jumped super. Really and truly the reason why he won it was because he stayed better than everybody else. That was really the winning of it. There wasn’t any magic in the saddle or anything, it was that he got into a good rhythm and he jumped well.

“You know crossing the line, that’s the moment when it hits. This has actually happened. Everything else after that, sure it’s just celebration and meeting different people. People that really understand the game and know how hard it is to ride a National winner. People who know how much you appreciate it.”

Like most people working in horses, Walsh has a few irons in the fire but it is prepping youngsters for the breeze-up sales under the Greenhills Farm banner that is the bread and butter now. She has quickly established a reputation for producing well educated stock, be it those she has acquired herself or horses that are sent to her to ready for the sales.

It is a manic time between different work commitments. Breeze-Ups at Dubai, Aintree races and this week’s Craven Breeze-Ups at Newmarket (where she sold future Group 2 winner Asymmetric last year) are in the rear-view mirror. Her Australia colt fetched £130,000 on Wednesday and two other colts broke the £70,000 mark.

Now it’s Fairyhouse, Doncaster and a couple of sales in France, with Punchestown and Goresbridge in there too. By the end of May, she’ll be running on empty.

“Yeah, but it’s great.”

Wouldn’t do anything else. Wouldn’t know how to do anything else.”

Blazing her own trail. Still producing thunder. And roses.

