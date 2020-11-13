Joy of six for Mullins in Clonmel feature as Bachasson leads way

Bachasson turned on the style to run the opposition into the ground and give Willie Mullins a sixth success in eight years in the Clonmel Oil Chase.

The grey - having his first race since scoring over the course and distance just before the lockdown in March - proved too good for his shorter-priced stablemate, Cilaos Emery.

David Mullins set out to dictate affairs from flag-fall on Bachasson, with Cilaos Emery keeping in touch under Paul Townend.

Although both horses made the odd mistake, it was Cilaos Emery which made a crucial one at the third last.

The 8/11 favourite could not bridge the gap after that and Bachasson (9/4) kept up the gallop to win by five-and-a-half lengths. Snow Falcon was 26 lengths away in third place.

"He was very brave and David had lots of confidence in him," said Mullins. "I thought he had gone too far out, but I think he had more confidence in the horse than I had.

"Paul thought Cilaos Emery needed the race and I'm happy with both."

Shattered Love took her 100 per cent record at Clonmel to three when repeating last year's victory in the TA Morris Memorial EBF Mares Chase.

Gordon Elliott's charge tracked the Mullins-trained Cabaret Queen until two out and quickly put daylight between herself and her three rivals.

The 11/8 favourite crossed the line 10 lengths clear under Mark Walsh. Cabaret Queen just hung on by a nose from Western Victory for second.

"She loves it around here, it was her third win from her third run and she seems to be a lot better in her own grade against other mares," said Walsh.

"I'm delighted with how she did it and jumped brilliantly bar the last when we had a little mix-up, but she was good."

Irish Independent