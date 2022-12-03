Joseph O’Brien’s Banbridge should confirm class at Fairyhouse as eyes turn to Honeysuckle’s return

Honeysuckle, with Rachael Blackmore up, will be hoping to preserve her unbeaten record in tomorrow's Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The quality on show at Fairyhouse tomorrow is like manna from heaven for jumping fans, with the mighty Honeysuckle leading a band of equine stars at the Meath track.

All eyes will be on whether the brilliant mare can bring her extraordinary unbeaten streak to 17 from 17 on the track and she should oblige if showing that the fire still burns bright on her seasonal reappearance.

Henry de Bromhead’s eight-year-old has led her rivals a merry dance in the Grade One Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle (2.30) with a record fourth triumph now in her sights under Rachael Blackmore.

Constitution Hill is all the rage after his Newcastle masterclass last weekend but Honeysuckle, a two-time Champion Hurdle heroine, should be primed to give a timely reminder of her class before their dream duel at Cheltenham in March.

Of those which could serve it up to her, Klassical Dream had the speed to win a Supreme in his younger days and the stamina to score three times at Grade One level over three miles, so expect Paul Townend to set some searching fractions from the front.

Willie Mullins’s eight-year-old is surely set to fall like so many before him, though, with Honeysuckle ready to etch her place even further into the equine annals with a victory that will bring the house down.

Our cup runneth over in terms of Grade One quality with the Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase (1.55) bringing together a string of exciting jumpers, led by Banbridge.

Winner of the Martin Pipe Hurdle at Cheltenham last March, Joseph O’Brien’s six-year-old has looked a natural over the larger obstacles with his Grade Two victory at the Cotswolds last month setting a high bar which his 10 rivals must climb to.

The Gordon Elliott pair of Three Stripe Life and Mighty Potter – both Grade One winners over hurdles last season – make this a stellar renewal with bright futures ahead for that pair, but Banbridge may just get the job done under JJ Slevin.

This is pretty early in the season for Mullins, with the wraps not even taken off many of his stable stars just yet, but he has still managed to land five of the last eight renewals of the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle (1.25) and he looks likely to add to that tally.

Champ Kiely, a smart winner of a Tipperary Grade Three last month when defeating Cheltenham Festival winner Brazil in good style, flies the flag this time around but he has plenty of back-up in the shape of stablemates Ashroe Diamond, Hercule Du Seuil and Polo Lounge.

It would be a red-letter day for Barry Connell – as well as emerging rider Michael O’Sullivan – as he chases his first Grade One since embarking on a training career in recent seasons with Marine Nationale carrying high hopes after three impressive wins.

This is a huge step up from winning an average maiden hurdle at Punchestown, though, and the likeable Champ Kiely can continue his winning ways with a fourth successive victory on the track.

There will also be plenty of Cheltenham clues up for grabs at Fairyhouse today with Mullins unleashing Champion Bumper winner Facile Vega in a maiden hurdle (1.52).

The five-year-old could hardly have been any more impressive in four bumper starts last season and should open his account under Townend, but Arctic Bresil may be the one to side with if betting without the favourite as vibes are strong from the De Bromhead yard.