Joseph O'Brien strengthens grip on Triumph Hurdle as Sir Erec wins in Leopardstown

Joseph O'Brien strengthened his grip on the Triumph Hurdle when Sir Erec made every yard of the running to see off stablemate Gardens Of Babylon and win the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Having provided the first two home in a Triumph Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham last weekend, O'Brien finds himself in a envious position.

Sir Erec was a classy operator on the level for O'Brien's father, Aidan, and finished third to Stradivarius on Champions Day at Ascot.

He made a winning debut over timber at Christmas, beating Tiger Tap Tap and the two met again here, but Mark Walsh was keen to take the race by the scruff of the neck at an early stage on Sir Erec.

Still an entire, the 13-8 favourite sprinted clear after the last to beat his stable companion by six lengths in a race which provided the first two home in the Triumph Hurdle last year.

Sir Erec is now 5-2 favourite for the Triumph from 6-1 with Paddy Power.

Press Association