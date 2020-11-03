| 4.1°C Dublin

Joseph O'Brien is well on his way to emulating father Aidan - and he may even surpass him

Michael Verney

Joseph O'Brien has firmly cemented his place as one of the top trainers in horse racing. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile Expand

IT would scarcely have been a credible statement when Joseph O’Brien officially took out his licence just over four years ago but there’s every chance that he could now surpass his father’s extraordinary training achievements.

The sky-high barometer for which he measures himself was set on his maiden day in the training ranks when saddling four winners on Bank Holiday Monday, June 6 of 2016 and that breakneck gallop has remarkably been maintained with a series of high-profile successes all around the globe.

Even before then, he was trainer in all but name as Ivanovich Gorbatov landed the Triumph Hurdle at the 2016 Cheltenham Festival so his second Melbourne Cup triumph in the early hours of Tuesday morning shouldn’t have come as any real surprise.

