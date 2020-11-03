Joseph O'Brien is well on his way to emulating father Aidan - and he may even surpass him

IT would scarcely have been a credible statement when Joseph O’Brien officially took out his licence just over four years ago but there’s every chance that he could now surpass his father’s extraordinary training achievements.

The sky-high barometer for which he measures himself was set on his maiden day in the training ranks when saddling four winners on Bank Holiday Monday, June 6 of 2016 and that breakneck gallop has remarkably been maintained with a series of high-profile successes all around the globe.

Even before then, he was trainer in all but name as Ivanovich Gorbatov landed the Triumph Hurdle at the 2016 Cheltenham Festival so his second Melbourne Cup triumph in the early hours of Tuesday morning shouldn’t have come as any real surprise.

His glittering career in the saddle was cut short due to an ongoing battle with the weighing scales because of his near six-foot frame but the breadth of his accomplishments in that six-and-a-half-year period may never be repeated.

Of course, the benefits of being Aidan O’Brien’s son hardly did him any harm as he accumulated 31 Group One successes with two English Derby victories and Breeders’ Cup Turf success among a stellar CV, but no rider has achieved more in such a short riding career. The same can be said since taking the reins at Owning Hill in Piltown – the Kilkenny yard where his father and mother Annemarie were both crowned Irish champion jumps trainer while based there – as his second career has already eclipsed his exploits in the stirrups.

He joined Dermot Weld as a two-time Melbourne Cup winner while adding to an honours list that includes big-race wins in the Irish Derby, Irish Gold Cup, English St Leger, Galway Hurdle, Galway Plate as well as successes at the Cheltenham Festival and the Breeders’ Cup.

All this despite his tender years and English jumps trainer Fergal O’Brien, no relation, summed it up perfectly when tweeting: "Two Melbourne Cups at the age of 27. Not sure I’d had two girlfriends by then. Incredible training performance."

In doing so, he once again denied his father a first victory in the world’s richest handicap (he did likewise in 2017 with Rekindling) while pocketing his share of the €2.6 million winner’s cheque after landing "the race that stops a nation" with 25/1 shot Twilight Payment holding off Tiger Moth (11/2), trained by Aidan.

O’Brien was not in Flemington with assistant trainer Mark Power deputising Down Under and minutes after Jye McNeil came across the line in first place before first light, he would have been plotting for the next big day.

Reflecting from the comfort of his couch, O’Brien said: "I know how lucky I am to be in this position. It’s a privilege to train for the people that I train for and the horses that we have, but it’s a tough game as everybody knows.

"It’s a fine line from the top and the bottom and I’m just very appreciative. You do have to pinch yourself, it’s just a privilege to train these horses. It’s a tough game but we’re just really appreciative and thankful for the chances and support we get."

The acorn doesn’t fall far from the tree and hyperbole will always be out of the question when it comes to O’Brien with little attention paid to the past and all eyes on the future, as he outlined this time last year in the wake of Breeders’ Cup success with Iridessa .

"Every year we want to be doing better and better and progressing and the big races are the ones that we need to win every year. It’s nice to get the number of winners up as well, but Group Ones and Grade Ones are what we want to concentrate on," he said.

"It doesn’t matter what sport or discipline, you have to aspire to be the best at what you do, that’s where the drive comes from to always be better."

O’Brien is anything but your average 27-year-old with powerful owners like Lloyd Williams – the Australian who landed his seventh Melbourne Cup with Twilight Payment – JP McManus and Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez trusting him with their millions.

Enhancements are always being made in Owning with stable jockey Shane Crosse quick to highlight his "genius" and his ability on keep on top of every minute detail despite having in excess of over 200 horses in his care.

"We’re getting bigger every day," the Group One-winning rider said. "Every time you look around there’s a bit of building going on and there’s more lorries coming in with horses and I don’t know is it ever going to stop. I really don’t know how he does it.

"I wouldn’t be able to do his job for a day, he knows every single horse, he knows every single person that comes through the gate, it’s unreal because you’d nearly have to be a robot to do it. He’s pretty much a genius for the age that he is."

Given the peaks which he has already scaled and the longevity that he is expected to have in the sport of kings, there’s no reason to suggest why he can’t take over from his all-conquering father whenever he decides to call it a day. He may even outdo him with time certainly on his side.