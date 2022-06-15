| 19.2°C Dublin

Joseph O'Brien claims first Royal Ascot winner as State Of Rest romps home in Prince of Wales' Stakes

Jockey Shane Crosse celebrates after winning the Prince Of Wales' Stakes on State Of Rest. Adam Davy/PA Wire. Expand

Close

Jockey Shane Crosse celebrates after winning the Prince Of Wales' Stakes on State Of Rest. Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Jockey Shane Crosse celebrates after winning the Prince Of Wales' Stakes on State Of Rest. Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Jockey Shane Crosse celebrates after winning the Prince Of Wales' Stakes on State Of Rest. Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Molly Hunter and Simon Milham

Joseph O’Brien secured his first Royal Ascot winner as a trainer as State Of Rest led from pillar-to-post in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

Already a Group One winner in America, Australia and France, the Starspangledbanner colt was last seen finishing a close-up third when bidding to bag a first top-level prize on European soil in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

With the fast-improving Bay Bridge, Japanese raider Shahryar and a previous winner of the race in Lord North in opposition, State Of Rest was a 5-1 shot and proved his class under Shane Crosse.

Sent straight to the lead, the four-year-old steadily raised the tempo and had seen off the challenge of Dubai Sheema Classic winner Shahryar early in the home straight.

Ryan Moore delivered 10-11 favourite Bay Bridge with what looked like a well-timed run, but try as he might, he could never quite get on terms with State Of Rest who found plenty in front to prevail by a length.

O’Brien won the Prince of Wales’s Stakes as a jockey 10 years ago aboard So You Think, trained by his father Aidan.

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment from our award-winning team of writers and columnists with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy