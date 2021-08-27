Jockey Vince Halliday makes miracle recovery from horror fall

Jockey Vince Halliday is making a miraculous recovery from a horror accident in the United States.

The Belfast-born sportsman — who turned 41 last week — suffered two brain bleeds and fractures to his back, neck, shoulder and elbow after a fall during a race at Delaware Park near Philadelphia in July.

He was unable to breathe on his own for two weeks and for a while it was feared he wouldn’t survive.

Now, however, his American wife Stephanie Pastore has posted a message on social media saying he is off the ventilator and able to walk with assistance, but still very weak.

“Vince spent two weeks in the ICU and then as soon as he got off the ventilator he moved to the trauma step down unit,” she said.

“He was steadily progressing apart from being able to swallow so he had a stomach feed tube inserted last week.

“However he had some complications due to the new stomach tube and ended up back in ICU for two days.

“He came back to trauma step down this past Sunday and has kept progressing so today he is being discharged from the hospital and is moving on to acute rehab where they will work on his swallowing as well as general physical therapy.

“He is able to walk with assistance, but is just weak. So the next chapter of his recovery begins. He should be in rehab for seven to ten days.”

Born in Belfast on August 21, 1970, Mr Halliday moved to England in 1995 and spent the next 13 years plying his trade as a freelance jockey.

Success on English racecourses was limited, however, and he moved to the US in 2008.

He fared better across the Atlantic, having won 45 races to date but not a lot of prize money to make a living from the sport alone.

As one friend posted: “Vincent races because he loves it. It’s not about the money because he isn’t a rich man”.

So far, well-wishers have raised over $40,000 (£29,000) to help with medical bills for the jockey.

On the GoFundMe page, Vincent is described as “one of a kind” who “will always help anyone” but “now he needs us to help him”.

The Co Antrim jockey, who has been getting medical attention for the last four weeks at Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, is set to leave intensive care and move to a rehabilitation unit.

Mr Halliday was on board Tua in the final race of the day when a horse in front, Normalizeddeviance, drifted into Tua’s running lane and was clipped by Halliday’s horse, sending its rider tumbling to the ground.

The horse was able to run riderless until caught by the track maintenance crew, however she suffered several severe cuts to her shoulder and lower right front leg. She will recover from her injuries but her future in racing is unclear.

Family, friends and well-wishers have flocked to GoFundMe to donate money and let him know he’s in their thoughts.

Patrice Pastore wrote: “Vince, you are a warrior! Sending you and Stephanie much love as you recover by doing absolutely nothing! The nurses and doctors will take care of you and the many fans and friends you have will hold you in their hearts. Aunt Pattie.”

Walter J Wharton said: “Vince Thoughts and prayers for a full recovery from one racing family to another.”

And Tom Lamont added: “Vince, put the same effort into your recovery that you put into doing the best for your owners and trainers when you ride. Hopefully, that should help you get well sooner. Tom and Kathy Lamont, Happy Tenth Stable.”

Mr Halliday’s best year in the saddle was in 2019, when he rode 14 winners.