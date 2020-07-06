Jockey Seamie Heffernan hit with 22-day suspension for overuse of whip in French Derby

It doesn't take long to be brought back down to earth in racing with Seamie Heffernan hit by a whopping 22-day suspension just one week after steering Santiago to Irish Derby success.

Heffernan faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after French officials came down hard on the Kildare jockey for overuse of the whip on Aidan O'Brien's Order Of Australia in yesterday's Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly.

The stewards ruled that Heffernan had hit Order Of Australia 11 times – six more than their five-stroke limit – as he came home seventh behind John Gosden's impressive winner Mishriff in the French Derby.

Having ridden at Epsom on Saturday, Heffernan was already due to sit out 14 days of racing on his return to Ireland due to quarantine protocols but the 47-year-old has taken the lengthy ban on the chin.

"I got a fairly strong suspension, but there’s strict rules there. My horse was going to go over the rail, I had white paint all around my boot, but those are the rules and that’s the way it was," Heffernan said.

"He was on the rail and going to hang in over the rail and I thought he was going through it, so I was using my stick for safety reasons. But the rules are what they are. I’m very disappointed and very sorry it happened, but there you go.

"Twenty two days is what they gave me, but there’s a lot worse things going on in the world. I’m really, really sorry that it probably looked bad, but I felt I had to do it at the time to stop the horse colliding with the rail."

Heffernan is unlikely to appeal and with his quarantine not expiring until the weekend of the Irish Oaks (July 18), he looks set to miss the bulk of the summer and sit out from July 19 until August 9 – during which time he also turns 48.

"The people have jobs to do and they are usually very good and very appropriate, and usually very right. I don’t see any reason for appealing, I wouldn’t like to be trying to override their authority," Heffernan said.

"They have the authority to make the decision and whether it was right or wrong, it was made. Unless the quarantine changes, you won’t see me riding for quite a long time now. But there’s people out there a lot worse off than what’s happened to me."