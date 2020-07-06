| 14.5°C Dublin

Jockey Seamie Heffernan hit with 22-day suspension for overuse of whip in French Derby

Seamie Heffernan has been handed a 22-day suspension for overuse of the whip. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

SPORTSFILE

Michael Verney

It doesn't take long to be brought back down to earth in racing with Seamie Heffernan hit by a whopping 22-day suspension just one week after steering Santiago to Irish Derby success.

Heffernan faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after French officials came down hard on the Kildare jockey for overuse of the whip on Aidan O'Brien's Order Of Australia in yesterday's Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly.

The stewards ruled that Heffernan had hit Order Of Australia 11 times – six more than their five-stroke limit – as he came home seventh behind John Gosden's impressive winner Mishriff in the French Derby.