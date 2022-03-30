Jockey Robbie Dunne has bullying suspension reduced to 10 months after appeal

ROBBIE DUNNE can return to race-riding in October after the Irish jockey had his ban for bullying and harassing fellow rider Bryony Frost reduced to 10 months an an appeal hearing in London today.

Despite his behaviour being described as "reprehensible and disgraceful" by the appeals panel, Dunne saw his ban of 18 months nearly halved as the original punishment handed down in December was deemed "severe".

Appeal panel chair Anthony Boswell QC outlined that they believed the "disciplinary panel gave insufficient credit for items of mitigation" such as an attempted apology from Dunne at Bangor following a verbal altercation with Frost at Stratford in July of 2020.

"We wish to make it clear that Mr Dunne's behaviour, we think, was reprehensible and disgraceful and any jockey behaving like that in future must expect serious punishment," Boswell said.

"However angry you are, you cannot use certain language. It's not an excuse. We think (the original punishment) was severe given the number of rides Mr Dunne will have lost to date and will lose in the future at this late stage in his career.

"We also think that it may be that the disciplinary panel gave insufficient credit for items of mitigation such as his attempted apology to Bryony Frost after the Stratford race, and his willingness to participate in a 'banging of heads together' at Kempton that was facilitated by the jockey Richard Johnson after conversations with Bryony Frost's father."

The reduction in penalty means Dunne, 36, will be able to return to race-riding on October 9 of this year as opposed to March 2023 as had initially been handed down to the Dublin jockey before Christmas.