Jockey Richard Johnson could miss Cheltenham after breaking arm in fall at Exeter

British champion jockey Richard Johnson may well miss out on Cheltenham in March after he broke his arm in a fall from Westend Story at Exeter on Tuesday.

As is so often the case with jump jockeys, it was not the fall which caused the injury, but being trampled on by the pursuing FoxPro as he lay on the ground.

The standard recovery period for a broken arm is 60 days, according to the British Professional Jockeys Association website.

With Cheltenham starting in seven weeks' time, Johnson is up against it to be fit for the four days beneath Cleeve Hill that define each jumping season.

Johnson can also forget about winning a fifth jump jockeys title. He is now three behind Brian Hughes in the table and Hughes will take the chance given by Johnson's absence to boot clear of the champion.

Now Hughes must watch for the likes of Sam Twiston-Davies and Harry Skelton coming to challenge him for the honour that AP McCoy made his own for so long.

