Jockey Dylan Robinson handed three-year ban after testing positive for cocaine

Jockey Dylan Robinson has been handed a three-year ban after testing positive for cocaine at a meeting in Galway on October 9 last year.

Based with leading Irish trainer Henry de Bromhead, Robinson rode the biggest winner of his career to date when steering Ornua to a Grade Three success at Roscommon last October.

Robinson was one of five jockeys who tested positive for cocaine in Ireland in 2018.

The Referrals Committee of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) handed down the suspension following a hearing on Tuesday.

The hearing heard that both the 'A' sample and 'B' sample, which Robinson asked to be tested, were found to contain cocaine metabolites benzoylecgonine and ecgonine methyl ester.

In his evidence, Robinson accepted that he was in breach of WADA rules and pleaded guilty, he could not explain why as he could not remember events from the night in question and did not remember taking any substance.

In arriving at their three-year ban, the Referrals Committee accepted that the incident was a once-off and noted that Robinson had shown a willingness to learn from his error but they had to take into account the seriousness of the offence and the fact that he could have compromised the safety of other riders by riding with cocaine in his system.

The matter will be reviewed again later this year and and the committee said they would consider the issue of a partial suspension of the penalty to apply with effect from January1 2020 , depending on evidence of Robinson’s positive engagement with medical and associated matters at that time.

Online Editors