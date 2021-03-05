JFK had it easier than Elliott: drop the guard and you will be caught on camera

This may strike you as a preposterous thing to say of a politician shot in cold blood in front of his wife – and the watching world – but John F Kennedy was one of the lucky ones.

Remarkably for a man entrusted with the most demanding job on the planet, JFK somehow found the time and energy for multiple games of footsie away from home. Allegedly, we should stress, because he was performing behind closed doors and thus never caught offside by the Court of Public Opprobrium.

In summary, we never got to see the philanderer-in-chief cavort on camera, and for those images to ricochet around the world faster than a Kerry GAA WhatsApp rumour.

Raheem Sterling, Wayne Hennessey, some Limerick hurlers on different sides of the Atlantic and some less famous Ballyragget intermediate hurlers (with JFK aspirations, you might say) weren’t so fortunate. And now they’ve been joined, from horse racing’s newly established rogues’ gallery, by renowned jumps trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Rob James.

The public lynching of Elliott especially this week has been something to behold. This is not to excuse or even contextualise his horrific lapse of judgement. As moments of madness go, being photographed taking a phone call while sitting astride a dead horse is the worst conceivable ‘look’ for a supposed animal lover.

Whatever transpires at today’s hearing of the IHRB Referrals Committee, the Meath man’s previously stellar career will, quite possibly, never recover. And all it took was one click of a camera phone.

On the proviso that this was a bone-headed once-off, we have a smidgen of sympathy. Mostly because the moral police mob in peak dudgeon is a frightening proposition. It’s like a 21st century pincer movement. You’re caught on someone’s iPhone – unwittingly or stupidly or both. Then that same iPhone – even years later – catapults the image into cyberspace and social media does the rest. True, many sports stars who have suffered at the hands of WhatsApp go on to make a full recovery.

Back in 2015, it was no laughing matter for Sterling when he was caught on camera inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon . . . safe to say he is better known today not for any (legal high) ‘hippy crack’ dalliance but for his consistent on-field brilliance with Manchester City and his powerful anti-racism advocacy.

Hennessey’s photographic faux pas was a classic case of world-class ignorance, but what type? The offending group photo during a club meal was posted on Instagram by the ’keeper’s Crystal Palace team-mate, Max Meyer (who happens to be German).

Hennessey insisted he’d been waving and shouting at the photographer to get on with it, putting “my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry”. Any resemblance to a Nazi salute was “absolutely coincidental”.

We’ll let you decide on that one; the FA ultimately couldn’t and found the disrepute charge “not proven”

. . . while concluding that Hennessy, under cross-examination, had displayed a “lamentable degree of ignorance about anything to do with Hitler, Fascism and the Nazi regime”.

Professionals should know better, of course, whereas GAA players are in the unfortunate position of being high-profile amateurs whose occasional high jinks – or worse – can land themselves in serious trouble.

Most of us hadn’t even heard of camera phones, back in 2002, when CCTV footage from a hotel in Derry was leaked to a Sunday tabloid, revealing a couple of Roscommon footballers playing a frame of ‘naked pool’ on a night out after a challenge match against Donegal.

Innocent times, and sure no one was hurt. But every GAA player, and not just the famous ones, need to be on their guard. In 2019, Limerick hurler Peter Casey took the unprecedented step of sharing the results of a negative drug test to clear his name after a firestorm prompted by an Instagram video of a night out.

Later that year, two unnamed Limerick team-mates were sent home early from their Super 11s trip to New York after a street altercation between one of the players and another man was allegedly filmed by a fellow panellist. The video, wouldn’t you know, seeped into the cybersphere . . . you can guess the rest.

The good news? Limerick bounced back in style last year. Not so those Ballyragget hurlers, unwittingly catapulted into the spotlight after their 2017 Kilkenny IHC celebrations got jumbled up with a 21st party, a prized piece of silverware, two strippers and some lewd online footage. After back-to-back relegations they will play junior this year, which makes you wonder were those 15 minutes of fame worth it?